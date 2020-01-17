State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, presents his proposal Thursday to the Senate Elections Committee that would take the selection of Indiana's U.S. Senate nominees from primary election voters and transfer the choice to the delegates to each political party's state convention.
The Republican and Democratic nominees for Indiana's two U.S. Senate seats soon could be decided by a gathering of political party insiders, rather than Hoosier voters in primary elections.
On Thursday, the Indiana Senate Elections Committee began considering a measure that would take the selection of U.S. Senate nominees from Indiana's 4.5 million registered voters and give it to approximately 2,000 delegates at each party's state convention.
State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, the sponsor of Senate Bill 75, believes the current size of the federal government and the nation's massive national debt can be directly traced to state legislatures losing the power to appoint U.S. senators following ratification of the 17th Amendment in 1913.
He said having state party conventions choose the nominees would begin to restore what he sees as the lost primacy of states over the federal government while also significantly reducing the cost of campaigning for the Senate.
"You're either going to address it now or you're going to regret it later," Buck said.
Political party conventions already select the nominees for six statewide offices: lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, state superintendent of public instruction and attorney general.
Buck said the convention delegates, who are elected by voters in primary elections, can handle the additional task of selecting a U.S. Senate nominee, who he hopes will be more responsive to the will of state government when making decisions in Washington, D.C.
"People in our communities that know us trust us with that responsibility," Buck said.
Under his plan, Hoosier voters still would have final say over who gets elected to the Senate from Indiana. They just wouldn't directly decide the names of the candidates on the general election ballot.
A skeptical state Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, the committee chairman, suggested putting the nominating decision in the hands of convention delegates would be ripe for potential bribery and corruption, just as many Senate contests were hopelessly rigged when the candidates were elected by the General Assembly.
But Buck insisted electoral shenanigans in pre-1913 Senate races were extremely rare, and said it would be difficult, not to mention illegal, to bribe enough convention delegates to win the nomination.
In fact, attempts by Indiana Gov. Isaac Gray to get the General Assembly to elect him to the U.S. Senate resulted in the Feb. 24, 1887, "Black Day of the General Assembly," which saw state senators attack and beat Gray's proposed lieutenant governor and fire shots in the Senate chamber.
In addition, a mob of more than 600 people, including many state lawmakers, fought physically for four hours in and around the Statehouse before Indianapolis police could bring the situation under control.
Walker declined to call a committee vote on Buck's proposal, which Walker described as "provocative" and "challenging," after several Republican and Democratic senators said they could not support taking the choice of Senate nominees away from voters.
Nevertheless, Walker told Buck if he can round up more backers for his plan, he will set the matter for a decision later this month on advancing the measure to the full Senate.
