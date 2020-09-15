Commissioner said he too supported more early voting sites

LAPORTE — LaPorte County Commissioner Vidya Kora said that like his political opponent, he wanted to see more than just two early voting locations ahead of what promises to be a busy general election.
The Democrat said he and his fellow two commissioners supported proposed voting sites in Wanatah and Coolspring Township, but they were not approved, he said.
Republican Joe Haney, who is seeking to unseat Kora, told the county election board last week that it is "unimaginable" that LaPorte County only has two early voting locations — LaPorte and Michigan City — considering it is the second largest county in the state geographically.
"Tens of thousands of LaPorte County citizens have to drive as much as 45 minutes to reach an early voting location," he said. "This election is likely to see both a record number of absentee ballots, as well as total voter turnout. The failures of the election board, the county clerk and commission leadership on election issues this year are unprecedented in this county."
Haney, who said he is a former clinician and clinical operations manager with over 20 years of health care experience, also objected to the required temperature screening for voters casting in-person early ballots at the county government buildings in LaPorte and Michigan City.
"Arbitrary numbers on a non-calibrated device, being administered by lay people, cannot be allowed to stand between citizens and their right to vote," he said. "The failure to provide additional early voting locations, and the arbitrary temperature screenings for voters ... are tantamount to voter suppression," Haney said.
LaPorte County Clerk Kathleen Chroback, who oversees elections in the county, rejected Haney's claim that there's an effort to suppress in-person early voting that begins on Oct. 6.
Rather, she said the county commissioners are requiring every person entering a LaPorte County government building — for any reason — to undergo a temperature check to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
If a potential early voter is turned away from the building due to a high temperature, Chroback recommended simply coming back to vote another day.
"We’re (early) voting for 28 days. So if they come in tomorrow and they’ve got a temperature, they can come back the following day," she said.
