Commissioner said he too supported more early voting sites

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — LaPorte County Commissioner Vidya Kora said that like his political opponent, he wanted to see more than just two early voting locations ahead of what promises to be a busy general election.

The Democrat said he and his fellow two commissioners supported proposed voting sites in Wanatah and Coolspring Township, but they were not approved, he said.

Republican Joe Haney, who is seeking to unseat Kora, told the county election board last week that it is "unimaginable" that LaPorte County only has two early voting locations — LaPorte and Michigan City — considering it is the second largest county in the state geographically.

"Tens of thousands of LaPorte County citizens have to drive as much as 45 minutes to reach an early voting location," he said. "This election is likely to see both a record number of absentee ballots, as well as total voter turnout. The failures of the election board, the county clerk and commission leadership on election issues this year are unprecedented in this county."

Haney, who said he is a former clinician and clinical operations manager with over 20 years of health care experience, also objected to the required temperature screening for voters casting in-person early ballots at the county government buildings in LaPorte and Michigan City.