Community needs are candidates' focus in Indiana House District 12

Two community-focused candidates are competing at the Nov. 8 election for the opportunity to represent the communities of Munster, Highland and Griffith at the Statehouse.

First-term state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, and Republican Charles Kallas, of Griffith, both said they're running to bring people together and improve the lives of the constituents of Indiana House District 12 — which no longer contains south Hammond and now includes all of Griffith following the state's once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.

Andrade, 42, pointed to the 17 legislative proposals he's helped shepherd into law over the past two years by working with the House Republican supermajority on issues including emergency medical services payments, occupational licensing of military spouses, in-state tuition for military veterans, enhanced protections for first responders, expanded access to baby boxes and mental health services.

If reelected, the small business owner said that next year he plans to focus on improving state mental health funding, providing more resources for first responders, supporting veterans and their families, increasing teacher pay, restoring women's access to safe, affordable health care, fighting for working families and opposing unfair trade deals that hurt union workers.

"I will work in a bipartisan matter to continue to move our communities forward and will use my position to unite communities rather than divide them," Andrade said. "I am proud of what I have accomplished and hope to continue to serve and represent all Hoosiers in our state's capital."

Kallas, 33, said his priorities include cutting utility costs by encouraging the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Indiana, boosting teacher pay by reducing school utility expenses, improving 911 emergency response dispatching, limiting bail eligibility for accused criminals from out-of-state and taking steps to plan ahead for future pandemics.

The union steelworker and chairman of the Lake County Young Republicans said his political connections and the trust he's developed with GOP leaders at the Statehouse will enable him to deliver "common sense legislation" that improves the lives of voters.

"The residents of District 12 can be assured I'm strong-willed, and the debate that I will bring to the Statehouse will echo their voice," Kallas said.

"I want to enact laws that not only benefit us today, but policies that will help improve my children and your children’s future. What we do now affects us down the road. We need to have that mindset of what Indiana will look like in 10-20 years because it will be here sooner than we would like," he added.

The election winner will serve a two-year term beginning in mid-November.