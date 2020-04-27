Congressional candidate wishes death on Trump supporters, COVID-19 protesters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Northwest Indiana congressional candidate is rooting for the deaths of people who demand an end to stay-at-home orders and other restrictions aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Democrat Ryan Farrar responded to the recent anti-lockdown rallies at the Indiana Governor's Residence and outside other state capitals by branding participants as "covidiots" (COVID idiots) and "MAGAts" (maggots), referring to supporters of President Donald Trump who often use the abbreviation MAGA as shorthand for Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Farrar tweeted: "I believe we are near the point where the covidiots' insistence that we reopen the economy, despite the clear fact it is not safe to do so, will ultimately make the COVID-19 outbreak 10x worse than it should have been. May it disproportionately kill many MAGAts, so that we never be placed in this sort of predicament again."

Several people responding to Farrar's tweets suggested his sentiments were more likely to kill any chance the DeMotte resident has to rise to the top of the 14 Democrats competing in the June 2 primary election for the chance to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.

Farrar said he doesn't care and won't be intimidated.