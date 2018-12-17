EAST CHICAGO — A former city councilman removed from office for public corruption still has the right to sue over claims he now is a victim of political retaliation.
U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody ruled last weekend Randall Artis can take City Clerk Adrian Santos to trial as early as next year for firing Artis, who refused to support the 2016 election of Santos' political friends.
Artis, who served as East Chicago's 3rd District City Councilman from 1992 to 2005, was among a number of East Chicago officials and politically-connected vendors indicted and convicted in the so-called sidewalks case.
That scandal featured city politicians misappropriating public funds to repave voters' sidewalks, private driveways and, in one case, a homeowner's backyard free of charge to curry voters' favor during the 1999 municipal election.
Artis pleaded guilty in 2005 to a federal theft count alleging he misspent $1.3 million in "sidewalks" money. He was imprisoned for 21 months.
Artis returned to city employment in August 2015 when then-City Clerk Mary Morris Leonard hired him, saying she believed Artis deserved a second chance. She left office Jan. 1, 2016, when Santos took over. Santos fired Artis the following month.
Santos claims he fired Artis because of Artis' prior felony conviction since the city's insurer wouldn't cover any losses caused by a city employee convicted of theft or another crime of dishonesty.
Artis' suit claims Santos punished Artis for refusing to campaign in 2016 for two of Santos' political allies.
The court ruled a jury must decide at trial whether the timing of Artis' firing and Santos' failure to fire another employee with a prior felony was evidence Santos was trying to curtail Artis' freedom of political expression.
Attorney Christopher Cooper, who represents Artis, said Monday the city should have realized Artis has a legitimate suit and should have settled with him out of court.
"East Chicago unfortunately takes a position that they are always right. Its intransigence is remarkable and a detriment to the taxpayers," Cooper said. Santos' attorneys couldn't be reached Monday for comment.