Coronavirus challenges Indiana senator's work to elect more Republicans to U.S. Senate

On the campaign trail, Young said the usual strategies of GOP Senate candidates undeniably have been disrupted by the novel coronavirus.

He said, however, many candidates are embracing creative mechanisms to continue reaching out to constituents and voters, such as using the Zoom videoconferencing platform to take campaigning online.

"Neither our challenger candidates, nor our incumbents, can entirely close up operations because they have a duty not to allow one side to entirely get the upper hand, and our various facets of life need to go on in the midst of all this," Young said.

He noted incumbent senators running for reelection also have an opportunity with coronavirus "to provide strong service and to be responsive to their constituents," which Young said not only is the best way to enact policies but is "the best politics as well."

"They're working very hard to meet the health care and economic needs of their constituents," he said.

Candidates in Northwest Indiana's race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in the U.S. House are following many of the same strategies.