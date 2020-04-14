Coronavirus challenges Indiana senator's work to elect more Republicans to U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., won't personally be on the ballot until 2022, but the senior Hoosier senator perhaps knows better than most the challenges of campaigning during the time of coronavirus.
For the 2020 election cycle, Young is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the only nationwide organization dedicated to maintaining Republican control of the U.S. Senate and growing the overall number of GOP senators.
That already was going to be a challenge, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, since Republicans are defending 23 Senate seats this year and Democrats just 12 — thanks in part to a 2014 surge of voter dissatisfaction with Democrats in the sixth year of President Barack Obama's tenure.
Young is confident, however, that Republicans will prevail in November because the party is unified, and its candidates quickly are adapting to the campaign changes needed to comply with state stay-at-home orders and federal social distancing guidelines.
"It's remarkable," Young said. "There has been a lot of money, even amidst these difficult and uncertain times, coming in online for Republicans more generally, and that includes our Senate candidates.
"People are giving generously because they understand how important it is for Republicans to be in charge, and to restore that level of economic growth that we've been able to nurture over the last several years, once we get past this pandemic."
On the campaign trail, Young said the usual strategies of GOP Senate candidates undeniably have been disrupted by the novel coronavirus.
He said, however, many candidates are embracing creative mechanisms to continue reaching out to constituents and voters, such as using the Zoom videoconferencing platform to take campaigning online.
"Neither our challenger candidates, nor our incumbents, can entirely close up operations because they have a duty not to allow one side to entirely get the upper hand, and our various facets of life need to go on in the midst of all this," Young said.
He noted incumbent senators running for reelection also have an opportunity with coronavirus "to provide strong service and to be responsive to their constituents," which Young said not only is the best way to enact policies but is "the best politics as well."
"They're working very hard to meet the health care and economic needs of their constituents," he said.
Candidates in Northwest Indiana's race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in the U.S. House are following many of the same strategies.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Munster state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, Gary attorney Sabrina Haake, and Highland behavioral health director Scott Costello are among the Region congressional candidates using online town hall meetings to reach voters ahead of the Democratic primary election, rescheduled for June 2.
McDermott and North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, who also is running for Congress, additionally are promoting their official efforts responding to coronavirus in their current positions to demonstrate their fitness for higher office.
"I'm being the mayor and doing my job," McDermott said.
Looking again at U.S. Senate contests, Young cautioned that winning will not be easy for Republicans. He said Democrats likely will raise significant funds to support their candidates heading into the November general election.
"Since 2016, the liberal super PACs that have been funding these campaigns have been much larger than those who support Republican candidates," Young said, specifically citing the influence of billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer. "They've outspent Republicans in U.S. Senate races, I believe, in every race for a couple of successive cycles, on account of these well-funded super PACs."
Young expects that again will be the case in 2020. As such, he said it's vital Republican senators "provide good government to the American people" to win their support in this year's elections.
"They can continue to make the case that they've done their job, that Republican policies are responsible for the best economy in a generation, and we are the best equipped to help repair this nation and restore the prosperity and security we enjoyed prior to this natural disaster hitting us," Young said.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.