Coronavirus not deterring Hoosier senators from RNC; governor may skip

McConnell said Thursday hosting a national convention amid a global pandemic is "a challenging situation," and said he'll decide in late August whether the convention will be safe enough to attend.

Similarly, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb — who nominated Mike Pence, his gubernatorial predecessor, for vice president of the United States at the 2016 Republican convention — is taking a wait-and-see approach toward attending this year's event because of the coronavirus.

"That is the plan. That was the plan. But that's August, and one thing that I've learned throughout this whole process is: Don't make vacation plans too far off in the distance because things change on the ground," Holcomb said.

"One week folks feel like they've dodged the bullet, and the next week the whole terrain underneath their feet has changed."

Holcomb said if the Republican convention goes forward as planned, featuring a large Trump rally, the GOP will "have to do it differently than it's ever been done before," otherwise he won't be there.

"I'm not going to find myself in a sea of humanity anytime soon," Holcomb said. "I would like to go. But, quite frankly, I've not booked my flight yet."