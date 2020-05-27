Coroner candidates offer variety of qualifications

CROWN POINT — Voters must decide June 2 among four Democrats who is best qualified for the job of investigating deaths.
Clayton Frey, a Crown Point-based chiropractor, argues he has the best medical credentials.
Frey earned a Doctorate of Chiropractic medicine at Palmer College of Chiropractic Medicine of Davenport, Iowa. He is starting his fifth year in private practice as chiropractor in Crown Point.
He said he is well versed in medical terminology.
“I can speak with medical doctors and pathologists," Frey said. "I also hold a scuba diving certification, so if someone gets caught in a rip tide on Lake Michigan, I can be on scene to direct an investigation."
He received work experience as a death investigator three years ago as an intern in the coroner's office.
He also is endorsed by his mother, Merrilee Frey, the current Lake County coroner, who is barred by term limits from running for a third four-year term.
“He knows how I run the office and that is how he will continue to run the office,” she said.
In terms of on-the-job experience, David J. Pastrick, said no one on the ballot beats him.
He was Lake County coroner between 2002 and 2009.
He said Merrilee Frey trusted him enough to be her second in command for 11 months when she took office 11 years ago.
Pastrick is son of the late former East Chicago Mayor Robert Pastrick.
“I know my medical terminology," Pastrick said. "I completed my schooling at Worsham College of Mortuary Science (Wheeling, Ill.)”
He has operated a funeral home in East Chicago for the past 36 years. He said he attended hundreds of death and crime scenes during his eight years in office.
He said he formed a medical review board that looked into cases where cause of death was difficult to determine and occasionally he challenged the findings of his office’s veteran pathologists.
“I was never burned out. I was there night and day and I took care of that office and the staff was very upset when I left,” he said.
Perry Jackson Jr. said he worked in the field as for more than three years as a deputy county clerk in the 1980s.
“You don’t have to be a doctor or a nurse to be coroner," Jackson said. “As deputy coroner, I had to be at the scene, take fingerprints, notify families of the victim’s passing, assist the prosecutor’s office in their investigations and the whole nine yards.”
Perry has been in education for 30 years as an East Chicago teacher and athletics coach and has done administrative work for Gary's 21st Century Charter School.
He graduated from Bishop Noll High School, Calumet College and has studied for a master’s degree at Indiana University Northwest.
Samuel Smith Jr. is making his second run for coroner in four years.
Smith owns the Divinity Funeral Home in East Chicago and has been a funeral director since 1981 after studying at Worsham College of Mortuary Science.
He said he is trained and has worked as a pathology technician in the 1980s.
Smith served as a state senator for northern Lake County from 1998 to 2008.
Voters are free to decide who is most qualified to be a coroner, the elected official who determines the cause and manner of deaths that are not attended by physicians.
The coroner has a staff of about 25 full-time and part-time deputies. The officeholder is paid $64,700 annually.
The only requirement under Indiana law to be a candidate for coroner is to have been a resident of that county for one year.
Lisa Barker, executive director of the Indiana Coroners Association, said, the state does mandate coroners to attend 40 hours of state-sponsored Medicolegal Death Investigators training once elected, but needs no prior medical professional background to run.
She said of the state’s current coroners: 19 were previously emergency medical technicians or paramedics, 16 were funeral directors, 12 formerly worked in law enforcement, nine had non-medical backgrounds in office administration, 4 were firefighters and eight nurses.
One was a chaplain before being elected to identify and determine the cause and manner of questionable deaths.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.