Coroner candidates offer variety of qualifications

He said Merrilee Frey trusted him enough to be her second in command for 11 months when she took office 11 years ago.

Pastrick is son of the late former East Chicago Mayor Robert Pastrick.

“I know my medical terminology," Pastrick said. "I completed my schooling at Worsham College of Mortuary Science (Wheeling, Ill.)”

He has operated a funeral home in East Chicago for the past 36 years. He said he attended hundreds of death and crime scenes during his eight years in office.

He said he formed a medical review board that looked into cases where cause of death was difficult to determine and occasionally he challenged the findings of his office’s veteran pathologists.

“I was never burned out. I was there night and day and I took care of that office and the staff was very upset when I left,” he said.

Perry Jackson Jr. said he worked in the field as for more than three years as a deputy county clerk in the 1980s.

“You don’t have to be a doctor or a nurse to be coroner," Jackson said. “As deputy coroner, I had to be at the scene, take fingerprints, notify families of the victim’s passing, assist the prosecutor’s office in their investigations and the whole nine yards.”