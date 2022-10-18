Corrected ballot glitch affects some Winfield-area voters

CROWN POINT — Nearly 200 ballots mailed to or cast early by Winfield-area voters for the general election erroneously included or omitted some local candidates.

The Lake County Elections Board confirmed Tuesday that the four Winfield Town Council candidates running for two at-large seats in the Nov. 8 election were mistakenly left off absentee ballots for town residents and included on the ballots for Winfield Township residents.

According to election officials, the glitch affected 144 absentee ballots mailed to eligible voters, one absentee ballot emailed to an eligible military voter, and 45 ballots cast in person Oct. 12, the first day of early voting.

"It was corrected by the very next morning. All machines were replaced out by 8:45 a.m," said Michelle Fajman, Lake County elections director.

The bipartisan Lake County Elections Board unanimously agreed to send a letter explaining the issue to each affected voter, along with a form to request a replacement ballot with the correct race.

Under Indiana law, voters who return the form will receive a new set of absentee ballot materials, and their original ballot, if returned, will not be counted in the election results.

In any case, votes by Winfield Township residents ineligible to participate in Winfield Town Council balloting will not be counted in the final results of that contest — even though the rest of their ballot remains valid, officials said.

"The process that was used is the process that's set forth in the Indiana Code that anticipates an error could happen," said LeAnn Angerman, assistant Lake County elections director.

All Indiana voters eligible to participate this year by mail-in ballot must submit their request no later than Oct. 27.

Hoosiers can electronically request an absentee ballot by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or mail a request for an absentee ballot by printing the form on the secretary of state's website: in.gov/sos.

Absentee ballots must be returned by 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, to be counted in the final tally.

In-person early voting is available at the Lake County Government Center and 10 satellite sites weekdays through Nov. 7 and on two Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. No excuse is necessary to cast an early vote.

Hundreds of precinct polling places in Lake County will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day for voters to pick their preferred candidates in a variety of federal, state and local government, school board and judicial contests.