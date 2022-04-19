Crown Point early voting site moving to nearby building for Saturday only

CROWN POINT — Lake County residents planning to cast their primary election ballot Saturday at the early voting site inside the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point are being redirected to a different, nearby building.

The Lake County Election Board has agreed to relocate early voting for Saturday only, and only in Crown Point, to the Purdue Extension building in the northeast corner of the Lake County Government Center campus, 2293 N. Main St., because the main county government building is scheduled to be without power while a nearby electrical substation is upgraded.

The Purdue Extension building is serviced by a separate power line, so election officials decided simply to move early voting on that day across the parking lot.

Multiple signs will be in place Saturday directing early voters to the Purdue Extension building. Early voting ahead of the May 3 election will resume Monday inside the Lake County Government Center.

Altogether, Lake County registered voters can cast an early ballot Mondays through Saturdays at any of the 11 early voting sites in the county.

Early voting in Crown Point is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through April 29; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; and 8:30 a.m. to noon May 2.

All other sites are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Apr. 30; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to noon May 2.

Here are the locations for early voting in Lake County:

Crown Point: Lake County Election Board, Government Center Administration Building, 2293 N. Main St.

East Chicago: County Courthouse, 3711 Main St.

Gary: Public Library, 220 W. 5th Ave.

Hammond: County Courthouse, 232 Russell St.

Highland: Wicker Park Social Center, 8854 Indianapolis Blvd.

Hobart: Police Communications Center, 705 E. Fourth St.

Lowell: Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.

Munster: Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road

Schererville: Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St.

St. John: Township Assessor, 9157 Wicker Ave.

Winfield: Town Hall, 10771 Randolph St.

