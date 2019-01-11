CROWN POINT — Crown Point Police Sgt. Dave Benson is ready for something new.
The 27-year Crown Point resident filed Wednesday to be the city’s next clerk-treasurer. He will challenge incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Kristie Dressel and former state Rep. Shelli VanDenburgh.
“I have a history with the city. It’s where I live, where I am raising my family. I love being an employee of the city,” Benson said. “I want something new and I have always had an interest in the clerk’s office.”
Benson, who has served with the Crown Point Police Department since 1988, has held multiple positions including telecommunications officer, general service officer, patrolman, corporal and now the rank of sergeant.
He is also a supervisor of the patrol and motorcycle division, training coordinator for the department and a certified instructor of DARE, a position he has held for the past 11 years.
Voted as the city of Crown Point Employee of the Year for 2010, Benson said it “takes a leader to run as the next clerk-treasurer”. Based on his experience and relationship with the community, Benson believes he is that leader.
“My determination is over 100 percent. I am in it to win it,” Benson said. “If I am not successful, I will continue serving Crown Point in whatever capacity I can. I will continue to do this for as long as I can.”
According to a news release, Benson’s vision for the Crown Point office is to restore honesty and integrity along with 100 percent positive customer satisfaction. He also plans to have the office participate in cross training, claiming to have been told that some citizens have been turned away by current staff.