Crown Point school board candidate survives challenge, remains on the ballot

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point school board candidate is remaining on the Nov. 8 general election ballot after the Lake County Election Board declined a request to remove him Wednesday under the school corporation's board member residency policy.

The bipartisan county election board said a 1999 policy adopted by the trustees of the Crown Point Community School Corp. that seemingly requires no more than two school board members come from the same district is not a prohibition on potentially ineligible candidates running for the school board.

Michael Mellon, a Republican election board member from Munster, said there's no state law preventing Brandon Miller, of Cedar Lake, from competing in the upcoming election for a seat on the Crown Point school board.

"This is a specific resolution to a specific community that has no authority over the election process," Mellon said. "He's entitled to run. But whether or not he can serve a term in office, I have no idea. And the courts are going to eat that up. They're going to enjoy it. Because the school board is going to have to defend their resolution and say he is not entitled to sit on this board."

Kevin Smith, the Democratic election board chairman, agreed. He said a pre-election challenge to Miller's eligibility is not ripe for action because the Crown Point school board policy only applies to individuals once they are elected.

"It seems like what should happen, or may happen, if Mr. Miller wins in November is that someone will probably file a lawsuit to remove him based on the resolution," said Smith, of Hammond.

The Crown Point school board consists of five members. All five are elected by every voter in the school corporation, but three of the five seats are assigned to specific geographic districts and two of the seats are at-large.

The school board's awkwardly worded 1999 reorganization plan appears to direct no more than two board members may live in a single district — seemingly to compel geographic diversity among at-large members.

In this case, Miller lives in District 1 and is one of seven candidates running at-large. Brian Smith, the other at-large school board member, also lives in District 1 and is not up for reelection this year. And three candidates are competing for the actual District 1 seat.

Jennifer Nagdeman, of Crown Point, filed the challenge to Miller's candidacy because she said that if Miller is elected that would violate the school board's residency policy since three people from District 1 would be serving on the school board.

In 2020, school board candidate Andrew Shih voluntarily terminated his candidacy when he learned his election might lead to three members from District 2.

Miller insisted he wants to run.

Ultimately, the election board voted 4-0 to reject Nagdeman's challenge and to leave Miller on the ballot.

The election board also agreed 3-1 to keep Jonathan Boose on the ballot as an unopposed candidate for trustee of the Gary Community School Corp.

The board was informed that Boose submitted just 98 of the 100 valid petition signatures required to get on the ballot, which state law specifies must include each signer's address as listed in their voter registration record.

Boose's petitions included 10 additional signatures from Gary residents with valid voter registrations but whose addresses in the Steel City did not match the addresses in their voter record.

The three Democratic board members agreed to overlook the discrepancy and keep Boose on the ballot because to do otherwise would lead to what Smith called "an absurd result."

In response, Mellon warned that by ignoring the clear intent of state law the board sets a dangerous precedent other candidates will use to seek exceptions in similar cases in the future.

"This is a trick bag we get ourselves into when we don't follow the law, when we pick and choose which rules we like and which rules we don't like. Where we end up is in a situation where we can't make decisions consistently," Mellon said.

Indeed, the election board's willingness to grant exceptions to state law did not last long.

Shortly after voting to keep Boose on the ballot, it booted Gary school board candidate Carl Weatherspoon for using an outdated ballot petition form, even though Weatherspoon turned in more than 100 valid signatures.