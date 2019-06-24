Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. likely will not automatically win renomination at next year's Republican state convention.
Zionsville lawyer John Westercamp is set to announce Thursday that he will ask GOP convention delegates to instead choose him as their candidate for Indiana's top lawyer.
Westercamp is an attorney at the Indianapolis firm of Bose McKinney & Evans. He earned his law degree in 2014 at Indiana University Maurer School of Law in Bloomington.
The novice candidate quietly has been traveling the state over the past few months seeking to build support. He'll officially announce his bid at events in Indianapolis, Elkhart, Fort Wayne and Evansville.
Hill, meanwhile, is facing a civil lawsuit and potential professional sanctions for allegedly groping four women, including state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, last year at an Indianapolis bar.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, and the Republican leaders of the Indiana House and Senate, all have called on Hill to resign his office.