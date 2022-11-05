Cyndi Dykes seeks second term as Porter County coroner

VALPARAISO — Republican Cyndi Dykes hopes to fend off Democrat Jeffrey Reyer to remain in control of the Porter County coroner’s office.

Dykes was elected in 2018.

Reyer did not respond to multiple phone and email attempts to reach him for comment.

Dykes said she has already saved the county money on death investigations, improved the turnaround time for toxicology results and brought in additional funding and qualified staff.

“I have conducted death investigations with dignity, respect, compassion and integrity,” she said.

“Porter County is the 10th largest county in the state. As our county continues to grow, more deaths will be reported to the coroner’s office. My deputies and I continue to be involved with different agencies to find ways to reduce unnecessary deaths that plague our county,” Dykes said.

Dykes, a certified medicolegal death investigator, said she has built strong relationships with law enforcement, first responders, fire departments, pathologists and prosecutors.

“I am a certified histology technician with the American Society of Clinical Pathology currently working in the pathology department at Northwest Health Porter,” she said. “I began my career in 1981 at Porter Memorial, assisting pathologists with autopsies alongside detectives and a variety of police agencies.”

Dykes assists her husband in his family-owned funeral home. “Through those years I have learned how to treat bereaved families in their rawest state of emotion,” she said.