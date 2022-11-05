Cyndi Dykes seeks second term as Porter County coroner

VALPARAISO — Republican Cyndi Dykes hopes to fend off Democrat Jeffrey Reyer to remain in control of the Porter County coroner’s office.
Dykes was elected in 2018.
Reyer did not respond to multiple phone and email attempts to reach him for comment.
Dykes said she has already saved the county money on death investigations, improved the turnaround time for toxicology results and brought in additional funding and qualified staff.
“I have conducted death investigations with dignity, respect, compassion and integrity,” she said.
“Porter County is the 10th largest county in the state. As our county continues to grow, more deaths will be reported to the coroner’s office. My deputies and I continue to be involved with different agencies to find ways to reduce unnecessary deaths that plague our county,” Dykes said.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Northwest Indiana
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls
Man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend, shooting her in the face
Missing woman found dead after fire overdosed, coroner's office says
Southlake Mall Carson's being transformed into pop-up retail, co-working mall, sports and events space
Man arrested on charges he raped, beat woman after she became sick at club
Ex-officer charged with murder, assisting a criminal
Houlihan's abruptly closes in Schererville
Cleveland-Cliffs is bullish automotive business is rebounding: 'In the United States, automotive steel means Cliffs'
Man admits he caused infant daughter's death by hitting her during diaper change
Police looking for 13-year-old boy missing from Lake Station
Bank ATM pulled over using chains and truck, police say
Trick-or-treating time nears across Region
Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting
Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County IN Economic Alliance, dies
Dykes, a certified medicolegal death investigator, said she has built strong relationships with law enforcement, first responders, fire departments, pathologists and prosecutors.
“I am a certified histology technician with the American Society of Clinical Pathology currently working in the pathology department at Northwest Health Porter,” she said. “I began my career in 1981 at Porter Memorial, assisting pathologists with autopsies alongside detectives and a variety of police agencies.”
Dykes assists her husband in his family-owned funeral home. “Through those years I have learned how to treat bereaved families in their rawest state of emotion,” she said.
Here are top races on the ballot in Northwest Indiana
U.S. Senate
Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., left, and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., are competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate.
Times file photos
U.S. House, District 1
Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, left, and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, are competing for a two-year term representing Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the U.S. House.
Photos provided
Indiana secretary of state
Republican Diego Morales, of Indianapolis, left, and Democrat Destiny Wells, of Indianapolis, are competing for a four-year term overseeing Indiana's elections as secretary of state.
Photos provided
Indiana state auditor
Democrat ZeNai Brooks, of Indianapolis, left, and Republican State Auditor Tera Klutz, of Fishers, are competing for a four-year term making sure Indiana's bills are paid on time as state auditor.
Photos provided
Indiana state treasurer
Democratic Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan, of Bloomington, left, and Republican Daniel Elliott, of Martinsville, are competing for a four-year term managing a portion of Indiana's finances as state treasurer.
Photos provided
Indiana Senate, District 1
State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, left, and Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, are competing for a four-year term representing Indiana Senate District 1, which includes all of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville and St. John, along with unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Photos provided
Indiana Senate, District 4
Republican former Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson, of Chesterton, left, and state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, are competing for a four-year term representing Indiana Senate District 4, which includes northern Porter County and northwest LaPorte County.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 9
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, left, and Republican Dion Bergeron, of Michigan City, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 9, which contains northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 10
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, left, and Republican Manuel Maldonado, of Portage Township, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 10, which includes Portage and other communities in northwest Porter County.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 12
Republican Charles Kallas, of Griffith, left, and state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 12, which includes Munster, Highland and Griffith.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 15
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, left, and Democrat Chris Kukuch, of Schererville, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 15, which includes Dyer, St. John, Schererville and northern Hanover Township.
Photos provided
Indiana House, District 19
Former state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, left, and state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, are competing for a two-year term representing Indiana House District 19, which includes Crown Point, Winfield, Lakes of the Four Seasons and nearby unincorporated areas in Lake and Porter counties.
Photos provided
Lake County sheriff
Republican Dave Crane, of Cedar Lake, left, and Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., of Crown Point, are competing for a four-term as Lake County sheriff.
Photos provided
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.