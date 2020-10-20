Deadline for eligible Hoosiers to apply for mail-in absentee ballot is Thursday

Time is running out for eligible Hoosiers to submit their application to vote absentee by mail in this year's general election.
Under Indiana law, mail-in ballot applications must be received in county election offices by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Hoosiers are required to meet one of 11 statutory excuses to vote by mail, including being out of the county on Election Day, over age 65, disabled, lacking transportation to the polls, or confined due to illness or injury, among others.
The speediest way for a voter to request a mail-in ballot is by logging into their online registration record at IndianaVoters.com, clicking the "Vote By Mail" button, and providing the required information.
Voters also can hand-deliver to their county election office a printout of the absentee ballot request form available on the Indiana secretary of state website, or fill out the application form at the election office.
County election officials generally send out a ballot within one day following submission of an absentee ballot application.
After receiving their ballot, absentee voters should fill it out and mail it back as soon as possible, because state law requires absentee ballots be received by noon on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted in the results.
Separately, all registered Indiana voters are eligible to cast an in-person early ballot, without excuse, through Nov. 2. There are 11 early voting sites in Lake County and five in Porter County.
Hundreds of precinct polling places also will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 for in-person Election Day voting.
Lake County early vote locations, times
Early voting in Crown Point is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2.
All other sites are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2.
Here are the locations for early voting in Lake County:
Crown Point: Lake County Election Board, Government Center Administration Building, 2293 N. Main St.; East Chicago: County Courthouse, 3711 Main St.; Gary: Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Plaza; Hammond: County Courthouse, 232 Russell St.; Highland: Wicker Park Social Center, 8854 Indianapolis Blvd.; Hobart: Police Communications Center, 705 E. Fourth St.; Lowell: Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.; Munster: Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road; Schererville: Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St.; St. John: Township Assessor, 9157 Wicker Ave.; and Winfield: Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St.
Porter County locations, hours
Early voting locations across the county are open from 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 30; 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31; and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2.
Here are the locations for early voting in Porter County:
Chesterton: Town Hall, 790 Broadway; Hebron: Community Center, 611 N. Main St.; Portage: Porter County North County Annex, 3560 Willowcreek Road; Valparaiso: Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A; and Valparaiso: Union Township Fire Station #2, 267 N. 600 West.
