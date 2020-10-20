Deadline for eligible Hoosiers to apply for mail-in absentee ballot is Thursday

Time is running out for eligible Hoosiers to submit their application to vote absentee by mail in this year's general election.

Under Indiana law, mail-in ballot applications must be received in county election offices by 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Hoosiers are required to meet one of 11 statutory excuses to vote by mail, including being out of the county on Election Day, over age 65, disabled, lacking transportation to the polls, or confined due to illness or injury, among others.

The speediest way for a voter to request a mail-in ballot is by logging into their online registration record at IndianaVoters.com, clicking the "Vote By Mail" button, and providing the required information.

Voters also can hand-deliver to their county election office a printout of the absentee ballot request form available on the Indiana secretary of state website, or fill out the application form at the election office.

County election officials generally send out a ballot within one day following submission of an absentee ballot application.