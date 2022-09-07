Debate Commission seeking questions for Indiana's U.S. Senate candidates

The nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission is asking Hoosiers to send in questions for possible use in the upcoming debate between the three candidates competing to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate.

Questions must be submitted online no later than Sept. 30 by clicking the "Ask Your Question" link at the top of IndianaDebateCommission.com.

The commission recommends Hoosiers ask specific questions about issues that matter most to them.

Individuals whose questions are selected by the commission may be invited to personally pose their questions to the candidates during the Oct. 16 debate in Indianapolis that's set for television, radio and internet broadcast across Indiana.

Other questions submitted by Hoosiers will be asked on their behalf by debate moderator Laura Merrifield Wilson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis.

This will be the 24th debate hosted by the independent commission since it was founded in 2007 with a mission of "putting voters first."

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican, is participating in the debate, along with Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee and Libertarian James Sceniak.