Debate highlights choice between ambition and experience in Indiana House rematch

"I have a record of getting things done. I've shepherded a lot of bills through the General Assembly," Slager said. "I want to rebuild this economy — everything we do needs to be focused around that so we're bringing all of our Hoosier citizens along in getting back to business."

The debate, moderated by Lakeshore's Tom Maloney, largely was civil, though Chyung appeared to bristle when Slager condemned Chyung's 2019 vote against legislation subsidizing the Digital Crossroads Data Center in Hammond after the measure was stripped of a requirement that 75% of construction costs be sourced through Indiana vendors.

"You can't do a $200 million project without hiring local labor. So apparently he was willing to give up that project rather than have it without control," Slager said.

Chyung rejected that characterization. He said when state lawmakers are voting on taxpayer-funded incentives for economic development projects, the money needs to stay in Indiana and not be shipped off anywhere else — "It's Indiana jobs first," he said.

On education, Chyung touted his backing by the state's two leading teachers' unions and pledged to enact teacher pay hikes, in part by scaling back the largest-in-the-nation voucher program that pays for Hoosier students to attend private schools using taxpayer dollars.