Democratic candidates ink contract pledging to fight for women's issues if elected Nov. 8

GRIFFITH — Democratic candidates in Northwest Indiana are recommitting to female voters as this year's campaign season nears its end and Election Day approaches.

U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., three Region candidates for Indiana House, one running for Indiana Senate, and the Lake County Democratic chairman signed their names Wednesday to a "Contract With Women" — a pledge to prioritize women's issues if elected Nov. 8.

The contract includes proposals to restore abortion access in Indiana, expand the availability of birth control and other contraceptives, take action to reduce maternal mortality, enact workplace protections for pregnant women, eliminate the tax on women's hygiene products, make child care providers more widely available and establish a statewide pre-K program.

"We promise you that we will do the very best we can to get these items passed in the upcoming legislative session," said state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond.

Former state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, who is attempting to win back the Crown Point-area House District 19 seat, said women make up more than half the state's population but comprise less than 30% of the General Assembly — and Indiana's laws unfortunately reflect that.

"It's time, ladies. It's time that we stand up and we get what's coming to us," Beck said.

McDermott said he's discovered in his travels across the state campaigning for U.S. Senate that Hoosier women are eager to vote in this year's election, particularly since the Republican-controlled General Assembly voted in an August special session to enact a near-total abortion ban.

"When I go to ruby-red counties the former president won 75% to 25%, I go in and I see dozens of volunteers, mostly women, that are fired up, that are sick of being treated like second-class citizens, that are anxious to get their rights restored that they recently lost, and they're looking for elected officials that are on board with them," he said.

"And I'm happy to say I'm proud to sign the 'Contract With Women.'

"We're all in this together. And if you're one of those Hoosiers that's unsatisfied with what's going on in our government right now, look to these great elected officials that are willing to sign this contract and make a deal with women. Women's rights are under attack, and Nov. 8, 2022, is Indiana's referendum."

State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland; state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster; and Party Chairman Jim Wieser also were at Lake County Democratic Headquarters and signed the Contract With Women.

"It's a real simple issue. The Republican Party in the state of Indiana does not respect women," Wieser said. "And that's just abhorrent and contrary to all the values that we hold dear as Democrats, and I think most everybody in the state of Indiana holds dear."

