Democratic gubernatorial candidate urges stronger state response to coronavirus

The presumptive Democratic nominee for Indiana governor is urging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to immediately call the Republican-controlled General Assembly back into session to enact emergency measures for helping Hoosiers affected by coronavirus.

Dr. Woody Myers told reporters Tuesday he believes state lawmakers must promptly approve a paid leave law, stronger prohibitions against price gouging, and additional spending from the state's $2 billion budget reserve to aid Indiana's fight against COVID-19.

"Indiana has not been acting as quickly as it should to control the spread of the coronavirus," Myers said. "This plan ensures that patients are put ahead of politics to save lives."

Myers, an emergency room physician who led Indiana's response to HIV/AIDS as state health commissioner in the 1980s, also is recommending Holcomb order the 16 school districts still operating in the state to close their doors, to expand unemployment benefits and postpone the April 15 income tax filing deadline.

In addition, Myers believes Holcomb should regularly be holding in-person meetings with representatives of state government, local government, the health care industry, and private sector businesses, among others, to develop a comprehensive, statewide coronavirus response.