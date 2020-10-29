Democratic Indiana attorney general candidate calls for legalizing marijuana

The Democratic nominee for Indiana attorney general has a plan to boost funding for public education and improve the state's criminal justice system: legalize marijuana.

Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former state representative and the former mayor of Evansville, said it's time for Indiana to eliminate criminal penalties for marijuana possession, and to join Illinois and Michigan in harvesting tens of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue from legal marijuana sales.

"As Indiana works to come out of this pandemic stronger than before, legalizing cannabis for adults just makes sense," Weinzapfel said.

"Not only will it help bring in much needed tax dollars, it will also relieve unnecessary burdens on police and the court system, while reducing jail overcrowding across the state. This will allow law enforcement agencies to focus on serious crimes and keeping our communities safe."

Weinzapfel noted Illinois already has collected more than $100 million in new tax revenue from marijuana sales, while Michigan has taken in more than $35 million.

He said the Tax Foundation estimates a mature Indiana marijuana market could generate upwards of $171 million a year from legalization.