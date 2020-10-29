 Skip to main content
Democratic Indiana attorney general candidate calls for legalizing marijuana
Democratic Indiana attorney general candidate calls for legalizing marijuana

The Democratic nominee for Indiana attorney general has a plan to boost funding for public education and improve the state's criminal justice system: legalize marijuana.

Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former state representative and the former mayor of Evansville, said it's time for Indiana to eliminate criminal penalties for marijuana possession, and to join Illinois and Michigan in harvesting tens of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue from legal marijuana sales.

"As Indiana works to come out of this pandemic stronger than before, legalizing cannabis for adults just makes sense," Weinzapfel said.

"Not only will it help bring in much needed tax dollars, it will also relieve unnecessary burdens on police and the court system, while reducing jail overcrowding across the state. This will allow law enforcement agencies to focus on serious crimes and keeping our communities safe."

Weinzapfel noted Illinois already has collected more than $100 million in new tax revenue from marijuana sales, while Michigan has taken in more than $35 million.

He said the Tax Foundation estimates a mature Indiana marijuana market could generate upwards of $171 million a year from legalization.

"As attorney general, I would work with the Indiana General Assembly to create a well-regulated system and advocate that tax dollars generated from the sale of recreational cannabis be directed towards public schools and giving teachers a raise," Weinzapfel said.

"I also would push for a portion of those new dollars to be invested in supporting and improving public safety."

The Republican candidate for attorney general, Munster native Todd Rokita, did not respond to a request for comment on Weinzapfel's proposal, but repeatedly voted against legalization of even medicinal marijuana during his eight years in Congress.

In the gubernatorial contest, the Democratic nominee, Dr. Woody Myers, also supports marijuana legalization, while Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb believes marijuana must remain illegal in Indiana so long as it's classified by the federal government as a prohibited controlled substance.

Todd Rokita

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, is the Republican nominee for Indiana attorney general.

 Provided
