Democrats aim to reclaim LaPorte County seat in Indiana Senate
Gary Davis

Gary Davis, of LaPorte, is the Democratic candidate for Indiana Senate District 8.

LAPORTE — A longtime attorney and disabilities advocate from LaPorte is hoping to return Indiana Senate District 8 to the Democratic column.

Gary Davis officially launched his bid Tuesday to unseat state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, after Democrats in the district, which covers central LaPorte County and points east and south, named Davis the party's nominee when no one ran in the June 2 primary.

Davis said his campaign will focus on advocating for people whose voices often go unheard in politics and government, just as he works at his law practice on behalf of those injured on the job and people with physical or mental disabilities.

"We're in a precious moment in our state's history, and we need someone representing District 8 who has a record of fighting for the voiceless and who understands these tough issues. I'll be that kind of senator for Hoosier families," Davis said.

If elected Nov. 3, Davis plans to prioritize "education first" at the Statehouse, including protecting schoolchildren amid the coronavirus pandemic, supporting teacher pay raises and retooling Indiana's school funding formula.

"The privilege of representing Hoosier families will be an honorable burden because as it stands, they are itching for someone to listen and validate their concerns about education, health care and their family's well-being," Davis said.

Davis is a Michigan City native who graduated from Rogers High School, completed a bachelor's degree in secondary education at Indiana University in South Bend and earned his law degree from Valparaiso University Law School.

He's worked as a lawyer in LaPorte since 1982.

Senate District 8 was represented by Democrats for decades, most recently by former state Sen. Jim Arnold, D-LaPorte, and the late state Sen. Anita Bowser, D-Michigan City.

Bohacek won the seat at the 2016 election over Democrat Maxine Spenner following Arnold's retirement from the Senate.

