Democrats aim to reclaim LaPorte County seat in Indiana Senate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A longtime attorney and disabilities advocate from LaPorte is hoping to return Indiana Senate District 8 to the Democratic column.

Gary Davis officially launched his bid Tuesday to unseat state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, after Democrats in the district, which covers central LaPorte County and points east and south, named Davis the party's nominee when no one ran in the June 2 primary.

Davis said his campaign will focus on advocating for people whose voices often go unheard in politics and government, just as he works at his law practice on behalf of those injured on the job and people with physical or mental disabilities.

"We're in a precious moment in our state's history, and we need someone representing District 8 who has a record of fighting for the voiceless and who understands these tough issues. I'll be that kind of senator for Hoosier families," Davis said.

If elected Nov. 3, Davis plans to prioritize "education first" at the Statehouse, including protecting schoolchildren amid the coronavirus pandemic, supporting teacher pay raises and retooling Indiana's school funding formula.