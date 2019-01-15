CROWN POINT — Lake County election officials still cannot agree on how to put their precinct system on a diet.
The five-member election board split 3-2 on party lines Tuesday on how to comply with last year's state order to reduce its total of 523 precincts to 353 by merging small precincts with larger ones.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson issued a consolidation plan Aug. 2 detailing which precincts were in and which were out and gave Lake County elections official until Jan. 1 to put it into effect.
Election officials draw up precinct boundaries to determine which polling place voters should go to cast their Election Day ballots. They also determine how many poll workers a county must employ to work the polls.
Republicans have long pushed to merge Lake's precincts to the number of polling places taxpayers must support. Democrats argue fewer precincts are a burden on inner city minority residents without transportation, who now must travel farther to cast their ballots.
Democratic board members Lorenzo Arredondo, Kevin Smith and James Wieser voted Tuesday to pass an "order to establish precincts" that amends the state plan by splitting up 40 state-designed precincts they claim are too large because they contain more than 1,200 voters.
Wieser, the Lake County Democratic Party chairman, said Lake election officials have long considered 1,200 voters the largest number precinct poll workers can handle.
Dana Dumezich, one of the two Republican county election board members, disagreed vehemently Tuesday, saying she will file a formal objection with the state against the Democrats' amended precinct scheme.
Dumezich has pushed Democrats since September to adopt the plan the state designed. She complained the Democrats' precinct plan is an attempt to defeat consolidation with "a false policy of 1,200 active voters as the maximum precinct size."
She said state law permits precincts as large as 2,000. Early voting has reduced the stress on precinct poll workers, she maintains. Almost 30 percent of last fall's votes were cast during the 30-day early voting period at early voting sites instead of the precincts on Election Day.
The county board's new precinct plan will now go to state election officials for their approval. Wieser said he doubts if downstate Republicans will give the local Democrats' plan much of a chance.
In another matter, this spring's ballot got a little shorter in Whiting, which will no longer employ an elected city judge.
The Lake County election board acknowledged Tuesday a memo by Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura that the Whiting City Council is passing an ordinance dissolving the City Court, which would cease operation at year's end.
Michelle Fajman, the county elections director, said there will be no election for that position in the May 7 primary.
Stahura said the abolition of the court will save city taxpayers more than $185,000. City Court Judge Ann "Pat" Likens, who has served since 2004, told city officials she intends to retire next year.
That court's cases will shift to the judges of the Lake Superior Court, County Division, which is located in Hammond and Crown Point.
Hammond is eliminating its municipal court as well.
The election board also unanimously agreed to investigate how 29 more votes were counted in last fall's general election than voters visiting the polls in the Gary 1-16, Griffith 2 and Griffith 12 precincts.
Leeann Angerman, the ranking Republican on the election board staff, said the "overvote" wasn't enough to question the validity of anyone's election last year, but the board wants to understand how it happened to avoid it in future elections.