SCHERERVILLE — Two Democrats running for the Ward 1 Town Council seat said they expect the town to continue to grow and listed traffic among their top issues.
Edward "Ed" Repay, 53, and Robin "Miss Robin" Arvanitis, 47, will compete May 7 for a chance at unseating incumbent David DeJong next fall. DeJong is unopposed in the Republican primary.
Repay, a manager at U.S. Steel, has served as an appointed member of the Schererville Park Board for six years and has been a member of his Democratic precinct organization for nine years.
He said his decision to run for office was about public service.
"It's how we were raised as a family — to be involved in the community," he said. "It's about more than just showing up to the voting booth."
Repay said intersection of U.S. 30 and 41 is a logjam, and he's concerned the planned Munster/Dyer South Shore Line station will push even more cars through Schererville.
"I think it's up to the Town Council to take a leadership position and drive that with state and federal officials," he said.
The funding is there, but town officials need to remain focused on projects that will improve traffic five to 10 years from now, he said.
Schererville's new roundabout at 77th and Cline avenues reduced traffic backups and saved police the time and expense of directing traffic there, he said.
Repay also hopes to further expand the town's bicycle trails.
The town is set to connect the Pennsy Greenway trail to Munster at Main Street by the end of the year. A connection to the Erie Lackawanna Trail through Merrillville and Crown Point could be completed in the next couple of years, he said.
Repay said bike trails are a great amenity for the town.
Arvanitis said her priorities would include increased support for the Police and Fire departments and public works, parks improvements and accommodating increased traffic flow as more homes and businesses come to Schererville.
Arvanitis, a 1990 Lake Central High School graduate and instructor at Patti's All-American Gymnastics, has been involved in the community for about 25 years as a volunteer and with youth groups. Her husband has served on the Police Department for 30 years.
Arvanitis said she's learned to listen to people and believes she can serve the community.
Town employees "do a wonderful job," she said, but she would like to see more police officers and more firefighter equipment. She supports a reserve program for police, and would like to see the Fire Department and public works earn accreditation like the Police Department.
She wants hours at the town dump to be extended, and she's like to see a recycling program targeted at kids.
She'd like to improve the town's dog park and make all parks more dog-friendly, she said.
Arvanitis also would work on ensuring the town's growth works for all. The schools will need room for new students, and increasing traffic will have to be accommodated as more homes and businesses are built, she said.
"We want to continue to grow, but we want to make sure we all have room," she said.