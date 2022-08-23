Democrats pick candidate for special election following Walorski's death

The contests to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, as north-central Indiana's representative in Congress are set.

Democratic precinct leaders in the state's 2nd Congressional District Tuesday nominated Paul Steury, an environmental educator from Goshen, to run in the special election to complete Walorski's unexpired term.

The special election will be on the same ballot as the Nov. 8 general election where Steury already was running for a two-year term in the U.S. House after winning the May 3 Democratic primary.

Steury said if he's elected to Congress he aims to be a leader "who will deliver on good-paying jobs, affordable health care and effective policies to protect our environment."

"We've all watched Republicans become more and more radical while representing fewer and fewer constituents’ interests. District 2 needs a leader who understands what Hoosier families and communities are going through in these difficult times," Steury said.

Steury was unopposed for the Democratic nomination in the special election, unlike Saturday's Republican caucus that saw 12 candidates, including a former Indiana attorney general, a former state representative and a current state lawmaker vying to take Walorski's place on the ballot.

In the end, however, Rudy Yakym III, Walorski's former campaign finance director, claimed the Republican nomination for the special and the general elections after winning the endorsements of both Walorksi's husband, Dean Swihart, and her mother, Martha Walorski.

Walorski died Aug. 3 in a two-vehicle, head-on collision near Nappanee, that also killed three other people.

Most of Northwest Indiana is located in the 1st Congressional District. But portions of LaPorte County are included in the 2nd District.

This year's elections are the first following the General Assembly's once-a-decade redrawing of Indiana's congressional districts following the U.S. Census to ensure each has a nearly equal population, and several townships in LaPorte County were shifted between the 1st District and the 2nd District during the redistricting process.

That means LaPorte County voters living in eastern Galena, Hanna, Hudson, Johnson, Lincoln, Kankakee, Noble, Pleasant, Prairie, Union, Washington and Wills townships will vote in both the special election and general election for the 2nd District.

Residents of Center and Scipio townships also will vote in the 2nd District special election. But they'll vote on the same ballot in the general election for the 1st District, except for a tiny bit of the city of LaPorte that's in Center Township but remained in the 2nd District.

Voters living in Clinton, Cass, Dewey and western Galena townships only will vote in the 2nd District general election, since they currently are located in the 1st District.

Finally, voters from Coolspring, Michigan, New Durham, and Springfield townships only will see the 1st District general election on their ballot.