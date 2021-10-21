 Skip to main content
Democrats pick successor for Tallian in Indiana Senate
Rodney Pol Jr.

Senator-elect Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, prevailed Thursday in a five-candidate Democratic caucus to succeed state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, in the Indiana Senate.

 Provided

CHESTERTON — Democratic precinct leaders for Indiana Senate District 4 weighed the qualifications of five candidates Thursday night and selected Rodney Pol Jr., of Chesterton, to replace state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, in the Indiana Senate.

Pol, who works as an attorney for the city of Gary, was endorsed at the caucus by the outgoing 16-year lawmaker. He'll succeed Tallian when her resignation officially takes effect Nov. 1 and complete the final year remaining in her term.

Hoosier lawmakers are encouraging Northwest Indiana college students and recent graduates to apply to work as paid interns at the Statehouse during the 2022 General Assembly.

The senator-elect said he has similar legislative goals as Tallian. He's pledged to advance policies that support labor union members, teachers and nurses; protect the environment; and make marijuana legal.

According to the Indiana Democratic Party, Pol secured the backing of a majority of the precinct committee leaders in the district — which spans the northern third of Porter County and the northwestern corner of LaPorte County — on the second round of balloting.

Mike Schmuhl, state Democratic chairman, said Pol "is a proven leader in the Chesterton community" and the party "could not be more excited to have another champion in the General Assembly fighting for a better future for Hoosier families."

