Democrats pick successor for Tallian in Indiana Senate

CHESTERTON — Democratic precinct leaders for Indiana Senate District 4 weighed the qualifications of five candidates Thursday night and selected Rodney Pol Jr., of Chesterton, to replace state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, in the Indiana Senate.

Pol, who works as an attorney for the city of Gary, was endorsed at the caucus by the outgoing 16-year lawmaker. He'll succeed Tallian when her resignation officially takes effect Nov. 1 and complete the final year remaining in her term.

The senator-elect said he has similar legislative goals as Tallian. He's pledged to advance policies that support labor union members, teachers and nurses; protect the environment; and make marijuana legal.

According to the Indiana Democratic Party, Pol secured the backing of a majority of the precinct committee leaders in the district — which spans the northern third of Porter County and the northwestern corner of LaPorte County — on the second round of balloting.

Mike Schmuhl, state Democratic chairman, said Pol "is a proven leader in the Chesterton community" and the party "could not be more excited to have another champion in the General Assembly fighting for a better future for Hoosier families."

