Democrats set meeting to choose Tallian replacement in Indiana Senate

CHESTERTON — Top Democrats in Indiana Senate District 4 will convene later this month to select an individual to finish the one year remaining in the term of state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.

Tallian, 70, announced last week she is resigning from the Senate Nov. 1 after 16 years of service at the Statehouse to pursue other personal and professional opportunities.

The Democratic Party has scheduled a caucus to pick Tallian's successor for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the United Steelworkers Local 6787 building, 1100 Max Mochal Highway, Chesterton.

The new senator will be chosen by the Democratic precinct committeemen living in the 4th Senate District, which includes in Porter County all of Pine, Jackson, Westchester, Liberty, Portage, and the northern half of Union townships; and New Durham, most of Coolspring, and the lakeshore portion of Michigan townships in LaPorte County.

Drew Wagner, chairman of the Porter County Democratic Central Committee, said he's hoping to find a "vibrant and qualified replacement" for Tallian.

Individuals interested in being considered by the district's precinct committeemen must be at least 25 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident of Indiana for at least two years, and a resident of the 4th District for at least one year.