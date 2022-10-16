Differences distinguish US Senate candidates at debate

Hoosiers unquestionably are choosing between two competing policy agendas when they select who they want representing them in the U.S. Senate for the next six years.

The differences between Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., the five-term mayor of Hammond, and first-term Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young concerning the role of the federal government and what each hopes to accomplish as part of it were stark Sunday night in the sole debate between the candidates prior to Election Day.

Here’s where the candidates said they stand on specific issues raised by Hoosier voters and asked on their behalf during the one-hour debate by moderator Laura Merrifield Wilson, associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis:

Abortion: McDermott said that if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate, he knows it will be because Hoosier women are outraged that the U.S. Supreme Court in June rescinded 50 years of precedent and eliminated the right of women to choose whether to have an abortion.

In recognition of their support, McDermott pledged to restore abortion access nationwide by enacting the principles of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling into law.

“I don’t think it’s right that Hoosier women are treated like second-class citizens. Senator Young told us in 2016 he was 100% against abortion with no exceptions, and he followed through by confirming three anti-choice U.S. Supreme Court justices,” McDermott said.

Young said he agreed with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who said Roe was “weak law” because it came out as a dictate from the Supreme Court instead of going through the legislative process where citizens have a chance to voice their opinions and be heard.

“The people of Indiana and 49 other states are in the process, consistent with our values and our ideas, of trying to get this right. I don’t think anyone pretends that we’ve gotten it right. I do accept exceptions, and I’ll accept whatever the people of Indiana decide,” Young said.

As for whether Young would similarly support the Supreme Court rescinding its prior rulings that legalized same-sex marriage, and even interracial marriage, he said he considers those “settled law,” and the notion they’re at risk merely is a Democratic distraction from other issues like inflation, drug abuse and crime.

“If presented with this issue, my first thought is why does big government regulate marriage altogether? They certainly don’t regulate baptisms and other religious sacraments. But my second is, I’ll listen to Hoosiers and allow them to weigh in,” Young said.

McDermott, astounded, pointed out Indiana never legalized same-sex marriage and tens of thousands of Hoosier couples are worried their marriages may someday be deemed invalid, just like how the Supreme Court eliminated the right of women to choose abortion.

“I think it’s abysmal you have a U.S. senator that can’t say yes or no on whether he supports same-sex marriages,” McDermott said.

Inflation: Both Young and McDermott agreed that government spending is at least partially to blame for rampant inflation across the United States. But they presented different understandings of who is responsible for it.

Young said Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress went on a spending spree shortly after taking office in 2021 that undermined the economic benefits Young claimed America was due to reap because of the tax cuts and deregulation enacted under Republican former President Donald Trump.

“We need to stop spending trillions of dollars we don’t have on things we don’t need,” said Young, who also called for loosening regulations on the oil and gas industries to help bring down the price of fuel.

McDermott noted that inflation is soaring worldwide as nations continue recovering economically from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Biden isn’t solely to blame for massive federal spending increases because Young stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the president in August when Biden signed into law Young’s $280 billion Chips and Science Act to boost federal technology investments.

“When Senator Young supports spending, that’s good inflation. When Senator Young doesn't support it, that’s bad inflation,” McDermott quipped. “Senator Young has been in Washington, D.C., for 12 years and raised the nation’s debt $16 trillion since he’s been in office.”

Drug prices: McDermott condemned Young for refusing to support the Inflation Reduction Act that capped the price of insulin at $35 per month for Medicare recipients and nearly made the steeply reduced price available to all Americans living with diabetes.

The Democratic candidate also noted that the law authorizes the federal government to negotiate Medicare prescription drug prices on behalf of senior citizens, instead of forcing Hoosier seniors to pay whatever the drug companies demand.

“Our senator voted against it. ... I think that’s abysmal,” McDermott said. “All you have to do is take a look at his campaign finance report and realize how much money he takes in from the pharmaceutical industry to do nothing with this nagging problem in Indiana.”

Young responded by saying McDermott is deliberately mischaracterizing his record. He said that he’s willing to support the government providing insulin for free but that Democratic congressional leaders won’t bring that up for a vote so they can keep drug prices as a campaign issue.

As for the Inflation Reduction Act, Young said the law will not reduce inflation and instead unnecessarily steps up IRS enforcement on small businesses and working Americans.

“I’m glad I opposed it,” Young said.

Ukraine: The two candidates broadly endorsed American efforts to support Ukraine with weapons and other resources as Ukraine works to push back an unlawful Russian invasion.

Young said the fighting in Ukraine is a national security issue for the United States because any weakness America shows in Ukraine only will embolden the leaders of China and Iran to consider acting similar to Russia.

“I stand arm-in-arm with the Biden administration in their efforts to resource our brave Ukrainian fighters,” Young said. “We need to stand up for the basic principles of self-government and sovereignty.”

McDermott, who previously served aboard a U.S. Navy nuclear submarine targeting Russia, said he views Russia as “a mortal enemy” and more important than China, which he said is mostly an economic competitor.

“Russia is pointing nuclear weapons at us. Russia is pointing nuclear weapons at Ukraine. And they’re threatening to use those weapons. We need to do everything we can to supply arms to Ukraine,” McDermott said.

Immigration: Young said the Biden administration is failing America by deprioritizing border enforcement compared to the Trump administration, leading to increases in drug trafficking and crime across the country and in Indiana.

“Indianapolis is now more dangerous than San Francisco, Chicago and New York,” Young said.

To combat border-related crime, Young proposed boosting federal spending on the border patrol, funding a border wall and creating a process for skilled immigrants to more easily enter the country.

McDermott, whose wife, Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott, is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Poland, agreed the nation’s immigration system needs reform to stamp out illegal immigration while protecting so-called “Dreamers,” who came to the United States as children with their parents.

“I support immigration. I support immigrants. But our immigration system is broken, and we gave Senator Young 12 years to fix this problem. ... He chose to go with tax cuts instead,” Young said.

Marijuana: McDermott said he wholeheartedly supports legalizing marijuana for recreational and medicinal use by adults across the country.

Young said marijuana legalization is not a top priority for him, describing the issue as a “third-tier priority. Though he said he “certainly will consider” removing any federal barriers to state actions on marijuana.

McDermott blasted that response as the “Hoosier Two-Step” because Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says he won’t take action on marijuana until the federal government decriminalizes the drug, while Young says he won’t do anything until state leaders ask him to.

“That’s two-faced. That’s the Hoosier Two-Step, and I’ll tell you what, I think our U.S. senator should take the lead on this issue so we can stop arresting Hoosiers and putting them in jail for having a plant in their pocket,” McDermott said.

Hoosiers dissatisfied with both of the major party candidates can choose instead to cast their ballot for James Sceniak, the Libertarian Party nominee for U.S. Senate.

Sceniak repeatedly reminded voters during the debate that he believes the two-party system is broken and that only by electing a true outsider not beholden to Democratic or Republican leadership in Congress will things begin to change at the Capitol.

“I believe in bringing back public service to Washington, D.C. I believe as a senator, it’s not what I can get out of being a senator, but what I can do for you,” Sceniak said.

Early voting for the Senate contest, and every federal, state and local race, is underway at various locations in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

The final day to cast a ballot in this year’s general election is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8.