Donnelly backing LaPorte Democratic candidate for Indiana Senate
LAPORTE — Another nationally known Hoosier Democrat is urging LaPorte County voters to elect Democrat Gary Davis to represent Indiana Senate District 8.

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., announced his support for Davis Thursday, describing the LaPorte attorney and disabilities advocate as "perfect for the job."

"Gary Davis is the kind of family man Hoosiers can trust sending to the Statehouse, because time and again, he's put others ahead of himself — and that's the kind of leadership we all can believe in again," Donnelly sad.

"Gary has spent a career being the voice to all Hoosiers who often felt overlooked or left behind. He understands the obstacles facing hardworking families, and he'll work overtime to fix our schools and protect our access to health care."

Davis said he was honored to receive Donnelly's support and endorsement "because for many Hoosiers across Indiana, Joe is the image of decency, hard work and bipartisanship."

"Joe's belief in my plans to fix Indiana's schools and protect Hoosiers' access to health care is the kind of endorsement that shows voters they can put their trust in me to represent all Hoosier families in the Indiana Senate," Davis said.

Donnelly's endorsement comes two weeks after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who competed this year for the Democratic presidential nomination, called on Senate District 8 voters to make Davis their voice at the state capital.

Davis is competing against first-term state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, in a district that includes most of LaPorte County, western St. Joseph County and northern Starke County.

