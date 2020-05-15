Don't expect final results on election night, warns Indiana secretary of state

"There are many people in the state of Indiana for whom voting on election day is sacred rite for them. They want to vote, in person, in the election, and we did not want to take that away from them," Lawson said.

Indeed, Holcomb said while it's smartest this year for Hoosiers to vote from afar, he still plans to vote in person. However, the governor said he may vote early to avoid possibly running into a crowd at his polling place on election day.

"As long as we have the means to safely vote in person, I'm one of those people who is going to vote in person. Thankfully, we have a lot of options to vote safely," Holcomb said.

Lawson was noncommittal on whether Hoosiers again will have the opportunity to vote by mail without needing a legally sanctioned excuse in the Nov. 3 general election.

"If we need to do it in November, we can do it," Lawson said. "But that decision won't be made until this primary election is over and we see how things have gone, and on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and our health commissioner and others when we get closer to the election."

