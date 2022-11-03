 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday

Voting stock
John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday's general election.

Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.

No excuse is required to vote early in Indiana. Registered voters need only show up at any early voting site in their home county with a photo-identification card to obtain and cast their ballot prior to Election Day.

The FBI and Department of Justice have announced they will mobilize to respond to voter fraud, discrimination or threats of violence on Election Day.

A complete list of Region early voting hours and locations is available online by searching "Northwest Indiana 2022 early voting sites" on nwi.com.

On Tuesday, hundreds of local polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for voters who prefer to cast their ballot on Election Day.

Hoosiers can find their local polling place, and see the list of candidates on their ballot, by accessing their voter registration record through the secretary of state's office online at IndianaVoters.com.

