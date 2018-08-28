GRIFFITH — The Lake County elections board approved early voting hours and 18 polling places in town for next month's referendum on whether the town should leave Calumet Township.
Election officials also held a pre-election test of electronic voting machines Monday.
Early voting will begin Tuesday at the Lake County elections board office, Room A-205, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point.
Early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. most Mondays and all Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the final two Saturdays, Sept. 15 and 22.
Early voting will also take place 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 24.
Election day takes place Sept. 25 at 18 polling places. The only change in the locations from the spring primary is Griffith Precinct 4, where voting will take place inside the church building of St. Mary Church in the 500 block of Broad Street instead of Hildebrandt Hall.
Griffith town leaders have been calling for years for a way to get Griffith residents out from under the burden of paying poor relief assistance to the Calumet Township trustee's office.
Calumet Township, which includes Gary and Griffith, distributed more than $1.3 million in assistance last year to more than 17,00 residents, primarily in Gary. Residents of Griffith Precincts 17 and 18 are already in St. John Township, but they can also vote Sept. 25.
Years of unpopular township taxation prompted the Indiana General Assembly to pass a law in 2013 permitting Griffith to vote on a referendum to move to a neighboring township if the Calumet Township trustee’s poor relief tax rate exceeded the statewide average tax rate by 12 times.
The town gathered enough signatures to hold a referendum in 2016, but the township trustee's office sued to stop the process. That litigation ended earlier this year in Griffith's favor and the town began a new petition drive.
Democrats on the election board complained last week the special election is being rushed upon the election staff and voters who haven't been given enough prior notice.
Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa said last week town officials only just gathered enough signatures earlier this month. He said town officials met with county election staff members and they agreed having the special election now is better than holding a special election within a month of the Nov. 6 general election.