Early voting lively across Lake County

CROWN POINT — Early voting is lively across Lake County for dozens of candidates running for federal, state, county township and municipal offices.

Michelle Fajman, Lake County elections director, said Friday more than 5,380 people have cast ballots in person, by mail or other means since early voting opened this month.

She said that is about 1,000 more than voted at the same time four years ago when the same offices were up for election.

“In spite of the pandemic our numbers keep growing, which is great,” Fajman said.

This year there are 80 Democratic and Republican candidates involved in 25 contested races in the county.

She said nearly 4,000 have voted in person at 11 venues around the county.

They include:

Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point

East Chicago County Courthouse, 3711 Main St., East Chicago

Gary Public Library-Main, 220 W. Fifth Ave., Gary

Hammond County Courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond

Hobart Police/Community Center, 705 E. Fourth St., Hobart

Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell

Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road, Munster

St. John Township Assessor’s Office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John

Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville

Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

Winfield Public Library, 10771 Randolph St., Winfield

Fajman said voters should be aware that early voting will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Crown Point at the Purdue Cooperative Extension office across the parking lot from the county government center.

Otherwise early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 8:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday April 30 at the county government center in Crown Point.

Early voting hours at the 10 other locations are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Early voting ends noon May 2.

