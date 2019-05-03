PORTAGE — While there are seven seats on the City Council, only four are contested in the Tuesday municipal primary race.
Four Democrats are facing off to win the two nominations in the at-large race; two Democrats are vying to represent their party in District 2 and two Republicans hope to win their party's nomination in the District 4 race.
At-large race
Incumbent at-large councilman Mark Oprisko is being challenged by Ferdinand Alvarez, Debbie Podgorski and Steve Sonaty. Two Democrats will be chosen to go up against Austin Bonta, the sole Republican who has filed in the at-large race. One at-large seat, currently held by Democrat Sue Lynch, will be vacated as Lynch is running for mayor.
Oprisko is in his seventh term on the council.
He said he decided to run again because there will be at least three new people on the council come Jan. 1 and he believes there needs to be some veterans on the council as well.
"We need to be refocusing our priorities. City funding and finances are a mess. Wasteful spending needs to end," Oprisko said, pointing to the $1.3 million spent to renovate the former training center to a pavilion on the city's north end.
Oprisko, owner of Mark O's bar, said he would like to see investment along U.S. 20 and on the west side of the city as well as the city divesting itself of property.
Podgorski, operations manager at Lake Minihaha's Owners Association and owner of D.J.'s Guns and Gunsmithing, said she has lived in Portage for 30 years. Her husband, Jeffrey, was a city police officer before his death last year.
"With everything that went on with the former mayor, the spending, the blame game, I wanted to get involved," Podgorski said, citing budget, infrastructure and economic development as top issues.
"I want to be able to live here, work here, eat here and play here. We are a city that can do that," Podgorski said, adding she also wants to take a look at tax abatements, update city ordinances and improve communications with residents.
Sonaty is looking to take another turn on the council. He served from 2008 to 2011.
"There is a need for a change in the city. I am going to be retired and I have the time to be a full-time councilman," Sonaty said.
Sonaty identified his top goals as fiscal responsibility, infrastructure and bringing back pride in Portage.
"I hope to work with the mayor, work with the schools and bring in new businesses," Sonaty said.
Alvarez is a third year law student at Valparaiso University.
"Portage is at a crossroads and we are writing a new chapter for the city," Alvarez said. "With recent events, it is time to elect new people."
Alvarez said his top issues are getting the city back on solid fiscal ground, infrastructure and responsible growth keeping up with city services.
District 2
Incumbent Democrat Pat Clem is being challenged by Frank O'Reilly to represent Democrats in the November election. There is no Republican candidate running for the District 2 seat at this time.
Clem is running for his third full term on the council.
"I have the best interest of the people at heart," Clem, a U.S. Steel steelworker, said. "I'm just out there to do the right thing for the taxpayers."
Clem said his No. 1 issue is making sure the public safety workers, police and firefighters have the most up-to-date equipment and training.
"We have to keep them modern," Clem said, adding by being efficient and securing the proper equipment and training makes them more efficient and responsible to the taxpayer.
Clem said he would also like to see Willow Creek and other creeks and ditches cleaned throughout the city to improve drainage.
"I want to help the community in District 2 and give them a voice in city government," O'Reilly, a retired member of Operating Engineers Local 150, said. "Sidewalks are dangerous and our roads are crumbling in District 2."
O'Reilly said the city is continuing to grow and he wants to make sure city services grow with it. He's also concerned the city wisely use its grant and Wheel Tax funding and keep spending overall under control.
"I want to help monitor the spending of the city and make sure the taxpayers are getting something for their money," O'Reilly said.
District 4
Republican William Fekete will attempt to retain his seat by defeating fellow Republican Jerry Butler in the primary. Fekete was appointed to the City Council earlier this spring to fill the seat vacated by John Cannon when he was elected mayor to replace James Snyder. The winner will run against Democrat Brian Gulley in November.
Fekete is seeking his second term on the council. He was elected in 1992 and served one term before he ran for mayor and was defeated.
"We were in trouble and, as a resident, I was disappointed with what was happening and I want to help to make the city better," Fekete said. "My biggest concern is the system we have in place, the checks and balances that work in the city."
Fekete, who served on the Portage Township School Board for 12 years, considers himself an independent voice which will make "sure we are always representing the best interest of residents."
Butler could not be reached for an interview.
In uncontested council races, Gina Giese-Hurst will represent Democrats in District 1. There is no Republican candidate at this time. In District 3, Democrat incumbent Scott Williams is being challenged by Republican Antonio Gutierrez. In District 5, Democrat Collin Czilli is the sole candidate as no Republican has filed.