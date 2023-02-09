CROWN POINT — Lake County is preparing to spend more than a million dollars to add space to the government center to securely store election equipment mandated by the state to combat nonexistent election fraud.

A Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail device is attached to a voting machine and creates a paper record, similar to a receipt, displaying the candidates a voter has selected on a direct record electronic (DRE) voting machine, like those used in Lake County.

According to election officials, a VVPAT is intended to boost voter confidence by creating a paper record of their electronic vote and to enable post-election audits of election equipment and results.

Records show no instances of election fraud involving DRE voting machines in Lake County or anywhere in Indiana.

Nevertheless, state lawmakers in 2019 mandated that all DRE counties acquire VVPAT devices by 2029. That implementation deadline was moved up a couple years ago to July 1, 2024, when the state agreed to cover the cost of purchasing the devices.

The problem is, the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has nowhere to store the devices in their 42-by-21½-by-11½-inch boxes.

Lake County has 1,304 DRE voting machines, so by law it needs 1,304 VVPAT devices. But the county's secure storage space for voting machines already is packed with 300 VVPATs the county received early as part of a pilot for testing the devices.

As a result, the county's Democratic and Republican election directors advised the county council Thursday that they're going to need extra room to receive and store the 1,004 VVPAT devices due to arrive in the elections office over the course of the next year.

They've proposed constructing a 10,000-square-foot addition to the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point to hold all the devices at an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

Some members of the Lake County Council seemed to grumble at the unfunded state mandate when they learned of the storage need at their regular study session Thursday.

Nevertheless, the council is expected to authorize the spending at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday.

The elections office said additional county spending is likely to be required next year for the $8-a-roll thermal paper used in the devices and to cover the extra cost of moving the 52-pound DRE and VVPAT units to polling places and setting them up.

