Elections primary focus of Indiana secretary of state debate

The Democratic and Libertarian candidates vying to become Indiana's chief elections officer each have a long list of voting reforms they hope to implement if elected secretary of state Nov. 8.

Destiny Wells, the Democratic nominee, and Jeff Maurer, the Libertarian, agreed that maintaining and improving election security must be a top priority for whoever succeeds Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan next year.

However, they detailed for Hoosiers on Monday night very different ways of going about it during a televised debate in Indianapolis hosted by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters.

Wells said she believes that Indiana's elections already are secure and that there are no widespread instances of voter fraud marring the results, just power-hungry politicians lying about election outcomes to try to stay in office after they lose.

She believes instead Indiana's top election issues are poor voter turnout, lackluster civic education and the need for campaign finance reform.

"Indiana is not a red state. It's a purple state with a voter turnout problem," Wells said.

Wells noted even in the hotly contested 2020 elections some 1.6 million registered Hoosier voters did not bother to cast a ballot.

She said a key goal if she's elected secretary of state is working with the Republican-controlled General Assembly to extend Indiana's voter registration period that closes 30 days before the election, lengthen Indiana's 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day voting hours, and make mail-in voting more accessible to more Hoosiers.

"We can have fair and free elections, and safe and secure," Wells said.

Both Wells and Maurer agreed Democratic President Joe Biden was legitimately elected two years ago. But Maurer still has doubts about the security of Indiana's elections.

Maurer said Indiana's 92 counties use too many different voting systems, including some lacking paper backups for votes recorded by electronic device, and more oversight is needed to ensure every vote is appropriately cast and counted.

"I don't see a turnout problem, I see a trust problem," Maurer said. "At the end of the day, when we count votes the way we count cash, we'll finally get the elections we deserve."

To that end, Maurer said he wants continuous electronic tracking of every ballot and a full audit of every election result before the outcome is certified.

Currently, 10 counties are selected after each election to conduct an in-depth, risk-limiting audit of their election results. No significant instances of voter fraud have been detected.

"Voter fraud happens all the time," Maurer insisted. "This election is an opportunity to restore the confidence of Hoosiers."

Wells said Hoosiers should not believe voter fraud happens all the time. In fact, she noted, the most recent notable case of voter fraud in Indiana involved Republican Secretary of State Charlie White registering to vote at an address where he no longer lived.

"When people no longer believe the truth, the biggest lie wins," Wells said.

Diego Morales, the Republican nominee, declined to participate in the debate. He said there's no reason to have a secretary of state debate when there are no debates scheduled this year for other downballot races.

"My sole focus is on traveling to all 92 Indiana counties, visiting with Hoosiers to earn their vote this November. I have participated in radio, print and TV interviews, and will continue to do so," Morales said.

Records show Morales, a Guatemalan immigrant, twice lost his job as an employee of the secretary of state's office, in 2009 and 2011, after being chastised for poor performance.

He's called the 2020 presidential election result a "scam," and previously proposed cutting the early voting period in half and making it more difficult for Hoosiers to register to vote.

Last month, two women alleged Morales sexually assaulted each of them by repeatedly attempting to kiss them without their consent. Morales has denied the allegations.

Morales also raised eyebrows when he spent $43,845.57 in campaign donations on June 15 to buy himself a new car.

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl said Morales didn't show up for the debate because Morales knows he has no business being Indiana’s next secretary of state.

"He has more baggage than a baggage claim and he is running away from his shady background, his extreme views and any type of accountability to the people," Schmuhl said. "Diego Morales has no morals — just a desire for political power. His campaign is dangerous to all Hoosiers — Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and independents."