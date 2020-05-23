Experience a major issue in LaPorte treasurer race

Winski said her leadership was also a factor in property tax bills returning to a normal schedule after years of delay brought on by a botched countywide reassessment.

She also said one of her goals is keeping the auditor, treasurer and assessor working well together to continue making decisions about spending easier for the LaPorte County Council, which controls the purse strings.

“Our county is in great shape and I want to keep it that way,” she said.

Winski also touted her experience on the Michigan City Common Council from 1996 to 2004 and other local governing bodies like the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission and the LaPorte County Property Tax Board of Appeals.

Hamilton said experience, though, can bring stagnation on how a modern government should be functioning.

“We’re getting a lot of the same people that have been running for office for a long time and I’m hoping to bring in a fresh face with fresh ideas,” he said.

Hamilton said he has a good handle on government finance from his years on the city council, running a business and earning a degree in business management from Purdue University.