Experienced leaders with differing visions competing for Indiana AG

"Saying you are right-to-life is not just a slogan, it is an important founding principle in our nation," Rokita said.

"Our Declaration of Independence said we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among those are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are important words. And for a large majority of us that means we must value life from conception until a natural death."

Weinzapfel, meanwhile, has made protecting health care the primary focus of his campaign, vowing to pull Indiana out of a multistate lawsuit pending at the U.S. Supreme Court that could strip access to affordable health care from Americans with preexisting conditions and eliminate federal funding for the Healthy Indiana Plan that provides some 500,000 Hoosiers with health coverage.

"Hoosiers are worried about the health and safety of their families, their jobs, if their kids can return to school, paying their bills and so many other things. They shouldn’t have to worry about losing health care coverage in the middle of a pandemic too," Weinzapfel said.