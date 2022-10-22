Experienced politicians, new district make for competitive Indiana Senate contest

A reshaped district and the retirement of the incumbent after four decades at the Statehouse have produced one of the most competitive races on the ballot this year in Northwest Indiana.

The once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries removed Hammond and Munster from Indiana Senate District 1 and shifted it south and west to include all of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville and St. John, along with unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.

State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, the longtime clerk-treasurer for the town of Highland, is asking voters for a four-year term in his own right after being chosen in February by Democratic Party leaders to succeed former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, following his retirement.

Opposing Griffin is two-term Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, who also is from Highland and currently serves as chairman of the Lake County Republican Party.

In the past few weeks, district residents have been inundated with positive mailers from both candidates, negative mailers toward Griffin sent by Dernulc and negative television ads by Dernulc.

Dernulc said his interest in representing the district stems from his "servant's heart," along with his commitment to continue working in a bipartisan fashion, as he says he has on the county council, to advance policies in the best interest of Region citizens.

Specifically, Dernulc said his Statehouse priorities will be promoting government efficiency and keeping taxes low; improving Indiana schools and ensuring educational quality by listening to parents, teachers and administrative personnel; and making sure first responders are fully funded and equipped to provide assistance to Hoosiers in emergencies.

"I pride myself on being the voice for everyone — regardless of political affiliation. Voters will always have a voice with me," Dernulc said.

"I have years of experience at the municipal and county levels of government, as well as nearly 30 years of private sector experience through my career with AT&T. I believe that combination, coupled with my emphasis on bipartisanship, make me the best candidate for state Senate in District 1," he added.

Griffin similarly said the spirit of public service motivates his longstanding work advocating for policies, best practices and laws to advance the quality of the environment and quality of place.

"My nine-month tenure in the Indiana Senate has further invigorated my enthusiasm for public service and provided evidence that my choice to seek the Senate was the right one. Public office is an opportunity to serve our neighbors and our community; to work on matters that challenge the prosperity of our Region as well as that of my friends and neighbors," Griffin said.

If elected to a full term, Griffin wants to ensure Hoosier children go to safe, properly funded and well-resourced schools; lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs; support initiatives to better train and equip first responders; vote only for financially sustainable policies; and improve government efficiency.

"The needs of our great Region and state are many; the worthy work to meet them may be long. I am heartened by the words of Paul of Tarsus who in his letter to the Church at Galatia urged: 'Let us not grow weary in well-doing for in due season we shall reap, if we do not lose heart,'" Griffin said.