Calumet Township and Highland voters face tax-raising proposals in the Nov. 6 general election.
State and local election officials are placing referendums on the fall ballot for the Lake Ridge School Corp. and the Highland Parks and Recreation Department for voters to choose whether to increase their levies enough to service higher public debt for public works and education.
Lake Ridge School officials are asking taxpayers in unincorporated Calumet Township to pass two referendums. One would raise $44.34 million to renovate various New Tech School buildings and the other would maintain the district's current instructional spending levels.
The Lake Ridge schools construction referendum would increase property taxes in the school district by $1.1192 per $100 assessed value on private property.
Business manager Laura Hubinger said none of the district's school buildings are newer than four decades old and some date back to the 1950s and 1960s. She said Hosford Park Elementary needs a new roof. All need more secure entrances and new ventilation, cooling and heating equipment, new, more heat-efficient windows and accessibility upgrades.
The Lake Ridge educational programming referendum would raise property taxes another $1.0028 per $100 assessed valuation for teachers and education programs for the next eight years.
School officials said earlier the instruction referendum money is needed to replace $3 million a year the school would lose under a state-mandated cap on the maximum property taxes that can be charged. The tax cap can only be removed by a voter referendum.
Hubinger said some of the education money will support the district's busing system, which transports 90 percent of all students to school in an area that has few if any sidewalks and street lights.
The Highland parks referendum would raise $15 million to expand and improve the town's Lincoln Center. The referendum asks voters to increase the town's tax rate by 12.43 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
Voters across Lake County will be asked to retain or reject Lake Superior Court Judge, Criminal Division Salvador Vasquez.
He took the bench in 2003 as the sixth Latino elected or appointed to a judicial position. He is a native of Lake County. He earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Northwest in 1988 and a law degree from the Indiana University Law School in 1991.
He served as a Lake County deputy prosecutor from 1991 until 1997 and also has served as a public defender and was in private law practice in Hammond and Merrillville.