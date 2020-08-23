Federal judge rejects long-shot bid to offer mail-in ballot to every Indiana voter

"A few less-convenient effects does not an unconstitutional system make."

While Hanlon acknowledged COVID-19 "undisputedly presents new and serious challenges." He said the vote-by-mail advocates have not explained why the coronavirus pandemic should trigger constitutional protections "when the challenges of working mothers, medical personnel and those working two jobs do not."

"In short, there have long been classes of people for whom voting may be extremely difficult, if not practically impossible. Yet plaintiffs do not identify any case in which that has been enough to show 'unconstitutional incompleteness' of absentee voting privileges," Hanlon said.

Moreover, Hanlon noted Indiana election officials plan to distribute more than 1 million face masks, 1.5 million gloves, 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 5,000 gallons of disinfectant, and other personal protective equipment to both poll workers and in-person voters to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at polling places.

"Allowing broader voting by mail may be wise policy. Some states have chosen 'no-excuse' voting by mail for all. Indiana has decided otherwise," Hanlon said. "The question here, however, is not whether the policy is wise, but whether it is constitutional."