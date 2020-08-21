Federal judges strike down Indiana laws that impeded voter participation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoosier voters are less likely to have their mail-in absentee ballot rejected, or find their voter registration purged without notice, following rulings by federal judges Thursday in two separate election law cases.

The decisions, which are expected to be appealed by Indiana's Republican attorney general, each strike down state laws nominally aimed at minimizing voter fraud, but were more likely to prevent legitimate voters from participating in the electoral process, the judges said.

In Frederick v. Lawson, U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker, appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, determined Indiana's practice of automatically rejecting mail-in absentee ballots when the voter's signature on the ballot envelope does not precisely match the voter's signature on the absentee ballot application is unconstitutional.

Barker said not only are bipartisan county election judges not trained to understand potential legitimate reasons for signature variations, voters with a perceived signature flaw are provided no notice their mail-in ballot was rejected in time to cast another ballot at an in-person voting site.