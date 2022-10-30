Federal prosecutor ready to investigate voting rights, election law violations

HAMMOND — The federal prosecutor for northern Indiana is prepared to investigate complaints alleging voting rights violations, threats of violence toward election officials and election fraud in connection with the Nov. 8 general election.

U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson said his office, in partnership with the U.S. Justice Department, is working tirelessly to protect the election process through efforts aimed at deterring intimidation at the polls, along with other election law violations.

"Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election. Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence," Johnson said.

Johnson said he's appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hollar as the 2022 district election officer for the Northern District of Indiana.

Hollar can be reached at 219-937-5500 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, as well as during Indiana's early voting period, to receive and address election complaints no matter where they occur, Johnson said.

In addition, the FBI will have special agents on duty throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election crimes on Election Day.

The telephone number for the local FBI field office is 317-595-4000.

Federal law prohibits threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

In addition, the Voting Rights Act and other statutes guarantee the right of U.S. citizens to vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other actions designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice.

Johnson recommends, however, that in case of a crime of violence or intimidation, Hoosiers should call 911 immediately, then contact federal authorities.

State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency, he said.

Indiana law includes broad prohibitions against election violence, intimidation and fraud.

Suspected election law violations or difficulties accessing a polling place can be reported to the secretary of state by calling 866-461-8683 or to the county election office.

The primary contact numbers for Northwest Indiana's election offices are: Lake County, 219-755-3795; Porter County, 219-465-3485; LaPorte County, 219-326-6808; Newton County, 219-474-6081; and Jasper County, 219-866-4929.