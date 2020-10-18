Fish, Soliday in contention for Porter Superior Court 1 judge

"The main issue in this race will be which candidate has the right kind of experience to be able to hit the ground running and meet the demands of the job from day one," Soliday said. "This courtroom does not hear family law cases, juvenile law cases, or bankruptcy cases. Its docket consists mostly of felony criminal cases and major civil cases, which are precisely the types of cases I have handled regularly during my 28-year legal career."

Fish said, "My military career shaped me as a citizen. I've been to spartan places, dealt with troubling adversity, and worked with people from all walks of life and all over the world."

"In this race, this is in part why I've got the best life experience to earn your vote," he said. "The ability to apply common sense, compassion, and perspective - along with a keen understanding of the law - results in good, strong decisions for the people."

Fish said he has volunteered to protect children and reunite families as a Court Appointed Special Advocate since 1999. He also previously served on the Family House Board; coached youth baseball, football, and basketball; and assists the Chesterton Speech and Debate team by judging meets.

"I strive to give 50 hours of pro bono representation each year to help the needy with legal matters," he said.