CROWN POINT — Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson won't have to worry about voters accidentally casting their ballots for a same-name candidate running against her.
Lake election officials Tuesday expelled Jerry "Freeman" Wilson from the May 7 Democratic ballot on evidence that, as a convicted felon, he is ineligible to run for or hold public office.
Wilson was among five candidates taken off this spring's municipal primary elections over challenges they violated state election laws.
They removed Joe Hero as a GOP candidate for St. John Town Council; Jamal Washington as a Democratic candidate for Gary City Council; Jimmy Ventura as a Democratic candidate for East Chicago City Council; and Mark Leyva as a Republican candidate for Highland Town Council.
Elections board members are scheduled to reconvene 1 p.m. Wednesday to decide whether to remove or retain John Aguilera as a Democratic candidate for East Chicago mayor.
Gary Mayor Freeman-Wilson still faces eight Democrats challenging her re-election bid for a third term in office, but not Jerry Wilson, who rose to prominence last week when a random drawing to set the order of names on the ballot placed his name just above hers.
Wilson said last week he adopted the nickname "Freeman" because he "cannot be bought off by corrupt influences," but attorney Jewel Harris Jr. challenged Wilson's candidacy Tuesday, arguing he was in the race only to confuse voters.
Harris presented the election board copies of Wilson's 2014 guilty plea to the Class B felony of confinement over a domestic dispute with his wife in 2012.
Wilson, who walked with the aid of a cane and was often out of breath because of medical issues, complained he only pleaded guilty to get out of the Lake County Jail, where he was being abused and he believed his conviction would be expunged.
Both Republican and Democratic members of the elections board voted to remove Hero on grounds the state Republican Party issued a 10-year ban in 2016 forbidding Hero from calling himself a GOP party member.
He said any GOP ban is trumped by a state law defining a candidate's political affiliation by which party he voted for in past primary elections. Hero said he has a 38-year Republican voting record.
Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, who challenged Hero, said, "The Republican Party doesn't want to be associated with Joe Hero."
Aguilera's mayoral candidacy is being challenged on grounds Aguilera isn't a resident of East Chicago. Harris argued Aguilera's family lives in Indianapolis. His wife is a prominent Indianapolis attorney, and one of his children goes to an Indianapolis school.
Aguilera lists his home as the 1300 block of Kosciusko Boulevard in East Chicago. John Cantrell, an attorney for Aguilera, argued the candidate's driving record, voting record, tax records and utility records prove his home is on Kosciusko Boulevard.
Harris said that address is a rental property, and East Chicago city workers checking a water leak there found only a tenant living there.
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland would be unopposed this spring if Aguilera is removed.
The elections board removed Ventura from East Chicago's 3rd District City Council race because he failed to properly fill out his candidate application form and Leyva on grounds he lives in Highland's 4th Ward, but mistakenly filed as a candidate in Highland's 3rd Ward.