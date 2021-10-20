Five candidates vying to succeed Tallian in Indiana Senate

Five candidates are competing for the chance to succeed retiring state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, in the Indiana Senate.

Democratic precinct leaders in Senate District 4, which includes the northern third of Porter County and the northeast corner of LaPorte County, are scheduled Thursday to select one of the five to finish the final year remaining in Tallian's fourth term.

The caucus meeting at the United Steelworkers Local 6787 building, 1100 Max Mochal Highway, Chesterton, is not open to the public, according to the Indiana Democratic Party.

The new senator simply will be announced by party officials after he or she prevails in a process that likely will involve several rounds of voting by the district's Democratic precinct leaders, since state law does not permit special elections to fill legislative vacancies.

The approximately 135,000 residents of Senate District 4 will get to have their say on the matter next year when the caucus winner is expected to run in the primary and general elections against other Democratic and Republican candidates for a four-year Senate term.

The candidates are: