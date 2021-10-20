Five candidates vying to succeed Tallian in Indiana Senate

Five candidates are competing for the chance to succeed retiring state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, in the Indiana Senate.
Democratic precinct leaders in Senate District 4, which includes the northern third of Porter County and the northeast corner of LaPorte County, are scheduled Thursday to select one of the five to finish the final year remaining in Tallian's fourth term.
The caucus meeting at the United Steelworkers Local 6787 building, 1100 Max Mochal Highway, Chesterton, is not open to the public, according to the Indiana Democratic Party.
The new senator simply will be announced by party officials after he or she prevails in a process that likely will involve several rounds of voting by the district's Democratic precinct leaders, since state law does not permit special elections to fill legislative vacancies.
The approximately 135,000 residents of Senate District 4 will get to have their say on the matter next year when the caucus winner is expected to run in the primary and general elections against other Democratic and Republican candidates for a four-year Senate term.
The candidates are:
- Deborah Chubb, of Michiana Shores, executive director of the Indiana Women's Action Movement, an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for the Indiana General Assembly, and a school board member for Michigan City Area Schools. Chubb previously spent 16 years as executive director of a nonprofit organization focused on improving access to high quality early childhood education. She's a graduate of Valparaiso University Law School.
- Todd Connor, of Michigan City, CEO of Veterans for Political Innovation, an organization focused on addressing political dysfunction and polarization in the United States. Connor is founder and former CEO of The Collective Academy, a leadership training program; founder and former CEO of Bunker Labs, a nonprofit organization supporting entrepreneurship among military veterans and their spouses; as well as other for-profit and philanthropic entities. He's a former U.S. Navy lieutenant.
- Rev. Michael Cooper, of Portage, pastor of Metropolitan Community Church Illiana, a Christian church with a focus on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer spirituality. Cooper has led local and state efforts to add protections for LGBTQ individuals to human rights statutes and favors the incorporation of progressive values in government programs and policies. He's a 20-year vegan and ran an unsuccessful 2019 campaign for Portage City Council as a Green Party candidate.
- Becky Mateja Lombardini, of Chesterton, a lifelong Region resident and the district's only Democratic precinct committeewoman competing for the Senate post. If elected, she's vowing to work at the Statehouse to secure better pay, health care, and education for Northwest Indiana residents, in part by partnering with U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and Democratic President Joe Biden. She ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for Porter County commissioner.
- Rodney Pol Jr., of Chesterton, city attorney for the city of Gary and a onetime legislative aide to former state Reps. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, and John Aguilera, D-East Chicago. If elected, he's pledging to advance policies that support labor union members, teachers and nurses; protect the environment; and legalize marijuana. "Senator Tallian's fight for the Region has been legendary. As senator for District 4, I promise to keep that fight alive," he said.
Tallian is encouraging the district's Democratic precinct leaders to select Pol to take her seat in the Senate after her resignation takes effect Nov. 1.
She said she's quitting the Indiana Senate after 16 years "to use my remaining energy to produce more immediate results," instead of continuing to butt heads with the ultraconservative members of the Republican supermajority in the Senate, where Democrats control just 11 of the 50 seats.
The Senate is next due to convene Nov. 16 for a one-day organizational meeting ahead of the 2022 General Assembly, which is scheduled to meet daily from early January until mid-March at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.