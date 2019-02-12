CROWN POINT — Five Democrats withdrew Monday as candidates for the May 7 primary election for municipal offices in Crown Point, Gary, Hobart and New Chicago.
Donna A. Catalano is no longer a candidate for Crown Point clerk-treasurer.
MacArthur Drake withdrew as a candidate for one of the three at-large seats on the Gary City Council.
Drake Bily and Daniel G. Silich withdrew as candidates for the Hobart City Council 5th District seat.
Kenneth R. Collmar is withdrawing as a candidate for the 3rd Ward New Chicago Town Council seat.