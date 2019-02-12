Try 1 month for 99¢
Political activists outside the Lake County elections board

Political activists awaiting the final candidate filings last Friday.

 Bill Dolan, The Times

CROWN POINT — Five Democrats withdrew Monday as candidates for the May 7 primary election for municipal offices in Crown Point, Gary, Hobart and New Chicago.

Donna A. Catalano is no longer a candidate for Crown Point clerk-treasurer.

MacArthur Drake withdrew as a candidate for one of the three at-large seats on the Gary City Council.

Drake Bily and Daniel G. Silich withdrew as candidates for the Hobart City Council 5th District seat.

Kenneth R. Collmar is withdrawing as a candidate for the 3rd Ward New Chicago Town Council seat.

