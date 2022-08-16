Former aides encouraging Mitch Daniels to run again for Indiana governor

Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels isn't yet saying what he'll do next after closing the books at the end of the year on his decade-long tenure as Purdue University president.

In the meantime, some of his former aides are trying to steer the Republican back into the friendly confines of the Indiana Statehouse.

Earlier this month, former Daniels administration officials Christine Hurst and Ben Ledo organized a political action committee, dubbed Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024, whose official purpose is "encouraging Mitch Daniels to run for governor in 2024."

State campaign finance records show Hurst as chairwoman of the PAC and Ledo as its treasurer, with an account set up at the National Bank of Indianapolis to accept donations.

It's not unprecedented for Daniels' fans to attempt to draft him for political offices.

Daniels seriously considered running for president in 2012 following a nationwide grassroots movement, and he was strongly encouraged to run for governor again in 2016 after Mike Pence was nominated for vice president.

But, if there's one thing Daniels is known for, it's making decisions on his own terms and only when he's ready.

So unless he's eager to tamp down speculation, it likely will be next year — when he's no longer leading Purdue — before Hoosiers hear anything from Daniels himself about another run for governor.

Daniels is eligible to seek the office. The Indiana Constitution limits governors to two, four-year terms in any 12-year period, and Daniels has been out of office since 2013 after spending eight years as the state's chief executive.

Current two-term Gov. Eric Holcomb, another former Daniels aide, is bumping up against the term limit and can't run again in 2024, creating an open contest for the GOP nomination.

While Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden already are raising money in anticipation of a gubernatorial run, Daniels likely would immediately become the favorite in the race given many Hoosiers' fond memories of his tenure and his ability to draw on a nationwide fundraising network.

Daniels also has plenty of detractors, particularly in Northwest Indiana, for enacting Indiana's anti-union right-to-work statute, leasing the Indiana Toll Road to a private operator, expanding access to charter schools and private school vouchers and sharply limiting local government resources through property tax caps.

If elected in 2024, Daniels would be 75 years old on his Jan. 13, 2025, inauguration day.