The Indianapolis native who managed the White House as chief of staff for President Joe Biden over the past two years is not interested in running next year to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate.

Ron Klain declared Tuesday on Twitter he'll "never run for anything — not my role."

At the same time, Klain said: "I've helped others win, and I’ll do whatever I can to help a Dem win #insen24," using a common abbreviation for Indiana's 2024 U.S. Senate race.

It was the second day in a row that Klain, who left the White House on Feb. 7, tweeted about the upcoming U.S. Senate contest in his home state.

On Monday, Klain encouraged the Indiana Democratic Party, seemingly out of nowhere, to "find some great candidates to run for U.S. Senate!"

That remark prompted several people to urge Klain to throw his hat in the ring, including Democratic former U.S. Rep. Jill Long Thompson, a one-time Valparaiso city councilwoman who lost a 1986 U.S. Senate bid to Republican Dan Quayle; and Chicagoan David Axelrod, a campaign strategist and senior adviser to former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Klain's subsequent announcement that he'll never run for any office quickly scuttled that possibility.

Meanwhile, a top Region Democrat is skeptical Klain even will follow through on his promise to help Indiana's Democratic U.S. nominee next year on the campaign trail.

"Neither you, nor the national Dems lifted a finger to help any Hoosier Dem win in the last election cycle. Now you post this? Get lost Ron," tweeted Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the unsuccessful Democratic nominee in Indiana's 2022 U.S. Senate contest.

McDermott also described Klain on Twitter using a slang term for a "jerk." The five-term Hammond mayor further expounded on his feelings toward Klain on Tuesday morning on his semi-weekly "Left of Center" podcast.

"F--- you, Ron Klain. Right? What a d---," McDermott said. "Ron Klain: Your bosses, the big shots, wanted Tom McDermott to run for U.S. Senate in Indiana, and I said yes. I busted my a--, I raised $1.6 million, drove 75,000 miles, worked my a-- off for 18 months, and Ron Klain, you freaking ignored us. You ignored me, and you ignored all Hoosier Democrats."

"So you come in now and you say let's find some great candidates for U.S. Senate. Am I supposed to trust you Ron? You a--hole! You freaking screwed me. You guys screwed me and all Democrats in Indiana when we ran," McDermott said. "I'm a veteran. I'm a 20-year mayor. I was a good candidate. You had a good candidate and you freaking screwed me. So why are we supposed to trust this guy?"

Kevin Smith, the "Left of Center" co-host, concurred: "It's just tone-deaf. There are a lot of people in Indiana every day, that are Democrats, that are working their tails off."

McDermott, who so far has not definitively announced any political ambitions beyond his unopposed mayoral reelection bid this year, said that if Klain someday decides to run for the U.S. Senate from Indiana, McDermott would challenge him for the nomination.

"If he runs, I will be tormenting his a-- every city and town he hits. I will tear his a-- up," McDermott said. "I'm pissed. I'm pissed. A guy like that preaching to us? Screw you, man."

No Democratic candidates have stepped forward yet to run in Indiana's U.S. Senate primary election 14 months from now. Among Republicans, northeast Indiana U.S. Rep Jim Banks is the most prominent candidate seeking the GOP U.S. Senate nomination.

Banks joined McDermott in piling on Klain on Twitter and elsewhere Tuesday, even going so far as to ignore Monday's visit by First Lady Jill Biden to promote career education at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso.

"If Biden's team had spent any time in Indiana recently, they'd see just how unpopular Biden's disastrous policies are. Hoosiers want a conservative fighting for them to put an end to the Democrats' reckless agenda," Banks said.

The Hoosier State has a rare open-seat U.S. Senate contest next year because the incumbent, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is choosing to run for Indiana governor instead of seeking a second six-year term in the Senate.

