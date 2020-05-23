Former Hammond councilman challenges incumbent for Indiana house seat

Jackson also plans on looking into emissions testing in Lake and Porter counties — a request she has received from various constituents, she said.

Currently, Jackson is the ranking minority member of the Indiana House Select Committee on government reduction. She also serves on committees for environmental affairs and family and children and human affairs.

In November 2018, she was named chaplain of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

She also serves with the Hammond branch of the NAACP; Northwest Indiana League of Women Voters Calumet Area; and on the Hammond High Parent/Teachers Advisory Board.

“I hope they (constituents) will think about the things that I've done and the steps that I have made to move our cities ... forward in such a short period of time,” Jackson said. “I hope that they will have researched their candidate, and I hope that they know that they can reach out to get any help that they need.”

Running for the District 1 seat has always been a goal for Higgs, who lost his reelection to represent Hammond’s 3rd District in the May 2019 primary. He served in the role for 16 years.