Former Indiana GOP schools chief changes party affiliation to Democratic

One of the worst-kept secrets in Indiana politics officially is out of the bag — Jennifer McCormick is a Democrat.

The former state superintendent of public instruction confirmed Monday she no longer identifies with the Indiana Republican Party that nominated and elected her in 2016 to lead the Indiana Department of Education.

McCormick said she now realizes the values she held during her four years as state schools chief, including taking care of the whole child while pursuing academic excellence, only can be fulfilled by the Indiana Democratic Party.

"I know there are Republican voters across Indiana who believe in the ideas to fully fund our public schools and provide our educators the quality of life they deserve, but I have some advice for them: it'll be the Indiana Democrats — not Republican elected officials — who'll get it done."

She noted Indiana schools would not be receiving $2 billion in federal funds to speed their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic without Democratic President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan. Likewise, most of the additional money available for teacher pay hikes and other local education needs in the new state budget also would not be there absent the federal aid.